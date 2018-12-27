Medical Device Developer EnClear Spins out of QurAlis

EnClear
Therapies, a medical device company focused on developing
therapeutic systems that continuously clear toxic proteins
from cerebrospinal fluids (CSF) for the treatment of neurological
diseases, today announced that it has spun-out from QurAlis
Corporation, a biotech company focused
on developing precision therapeutics for ALS and other neurological
diseases. EnClear’s mission is to halt the progression of disease and
extend the lives of patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) by removing toxic proteins that
build up in the brain and spinal cord, significantly impacting
neurodegeneration.
“During our discovery process of causative gene mutations in ALS, we
realized that some of the mutated proteins transcribed from these genes
cause not only loss of function issues but that the mutations make them
in fact specifically toxic and that this toxicity spreads through the
brain and spinal cord causing neuronal death,” said Kasper Roet, Ph.D.,
CEO of QurAlis and Co-Founder of EnClear. “When looking for ways to
clear these toxic proteins from the circulation, we decided to create a
device that would continuously circulate the CSF, filtering out the
toxic proteins. This device is the basis for the formation of EnClear
and will hopefully be able to help not only ALS patients but also
patients with many other neurological diseases.”
EnClear is headed by Anthony R. DePasqua, M.B.A., a strategic business
leader with 20 years of demonstrated success in the medical device
industry. The company resides at LabCentral’s Kendall Square laboratory
facility in Cambridge.
“Patients with ALS have very few therapeutic options. The devastating
effects on patients and their families, as well as the financial burden
on society, creates a need for finding new ways to treat ALS and other
neurological diseases. Our understanding of these diseases has improved
exponentially in recent years thanks to the identification and study of
the human genome and related biology. QurAlis has been at the forefront
of these new discoveries and EnClear has been spun out to create
therapeutic devices based on this knowledge,” said Anthony R. DePasqua,
M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EnClear. “A device
that can continually access CSF and clear it of toxic proteins has the
potential to help numerous patient populations in a safe and effective
manner.”
EnClear has also announced it will present at the Biotech Showcase 2019
conference, occurring January 7-9, 2019 at the Hilton San Francisco
Union Square in San Francisco. Mr. DePasqua is scheduled to present on Wednesday,
January 9, 2019, 3:10 PM, Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level).
William B. Gormley, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., EnClear’s Co-Founder and Chief
Medical Officer, and Director, Neurosurgical Critical Care at Brigham
and Women's Hospital, stated: “EnClear’s unique approach to ALS has the
potential to provide treatment options for patients suffering from this
devastating disease in the next 2 years. I’m excited to partner with
such an exemplary team and help facilitate the development of this
groundbreaking device and therapy.”
About QurAlis Corporation
QurAlis Corporation is a Cambridge
(USA) based biotech company focused on developing precision therapeutics
for ALS and FTD. For more information, please visit www.QurAlis.com.
About EnClear Therapies
EnClear Therapies is a Cambridge
(USA) based medical device company focused on developing systems that
continuously clear toxic proteins from cerebrospinal fluids (CSF) for
the treatment of neurological diseases. Our mission is to halt the
progression of disease and extend the lives of patients with Amyotrophic
Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) by
removing toxic proteins that build up in the brain, significantly
impacting neurodegeneration.
https://www.encleartherapies.com.
