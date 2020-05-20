Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Device Innovation Consortium Seeks Public Comment on In Vitro Diagnostics Real-World Evidence Framework

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) is seeking public comment on its draft framework, Real-World Clinical Evidence Generation: Advancing Regulatory Science and Patient Access for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs). Created through a collaborative process between MDIC, FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), and industry partners, the framework aims to help industry and FDA consider when and how real-world data might be incorporated into product development and regulatory decision-making in support of clearance or approvals of IVDs. Also, the framework outlines considerations for appropriate designs and statistical methods for generating real-world evidence (RWE) for regulatory submissions.

The IVD RWE Framework builds off CDRH’s guidance on RWE to support regulatory decision-making for medical devices. While CDRH has used RWE in regulatory decision-making about medical devices for years, the center and industry have less experience with RWE across the range of IVD devices, especially in pre-market decision-making. The framework highlights issues relevant to clinically validating IVD real-world data for pre-market and post-market decision-making.

“Real-world data can expedite innovation by generating clinical evidence and facilitating epidemiological surveillance, as well as supporting regulatory decision-making,” said Carolyn Hiller, MBA, clinical diagnostics program director for MDIC. “In combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, epidemiological surveillance using Electronic Health Records, Laboratory Information Systems, industry databases, and other public and private sources can identify hot spots and effective treatments.”

Industry partners involved in creating the IVD RWE Framework include Abbott Diagnostics, Genomic Health, Hologic, IBM Watson, ICON plc, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex America, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Individual subject matter experts in regulatory science and policy, epidemiology, and biostatistics also participated in the process.

Public Comment Period Now Open

The public comment period for the IVD RWE Framework remains open through June 15, 2020. Additionally, MDIC is hosting a webinar to answer questions about the framework and public comment process on May 28, 2020. A recording of the webinar will be available afterward.

About the Medical Device Innovation Consortium

Founded in 2012, the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) is the first public-private partnership created with the sole objective of advancing medical device regulatory science throughout the total product life cycle. MDIC’s mission is to promote public health through science and technology and to enhance trust and confidence among stakeholders. MDIC works in the pre-competitive space to facilitate the development of methods, tools, and approaches that enhance understanding and improve evaluation of product safety, quality, and effectiveness. Its initiatives aim to improve product safety and patient access to cutting-edge medical technology while reducing cost and time to market. For more information, visit http://www.mdic.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pMost Jellystone Park Locations Nationwide Open for Memorial Day Camping
GL
02:47pGREEN RIVER GOLD CORP : . Commences 2020 Exploration Program and Stakes an Additional 720.6 Hectares of Mineral Rights at the Fontaine Lode Gold Project
AQ
02:47pMAVENIR : Elected to OpenRAN Policy Coalition Board
BU
02:45pEURO RESSOURCES S A : - Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend
GL
02:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryder System, Inc.
PR
02:42pNo New Wells Without Oil Company Bonding For Permits, Says Consumer Watchdog
PR
02:41pCLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pAIRBUS : Air France axes A380, Emirates seen cutting deliveries
RE
02:40pLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:40pAROUNDTOWN : announces publication of convening notice for 2020 annual general meeting, postpones decision on dividend distribution in order to pursue potential unique opportunities and will launch a share buy-back programme
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group