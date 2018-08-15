Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Device Single Audit Program [MDSAP] Implementation & Participating Country Regulatory Processes Seminar (Jersey City, New Jersey, United States - October 11-12, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

The "Medical Device Single Audit Program [MDSAP] Implementation & Participating Country Regulatory Processes: U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan: 2-Day In-Person Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Device Regulations continue to evolve, as devices become more diverse and sophisticated. Understanding the regulations and requirements in your targeted markets will expedite speed-to-market of innovative products and assist patients needing access to life-saving products and technologies. Government Regulatory Authorities, needing to become more efficient with their time, are looking for ways to better use their internal resources without compromising safety in products, which become marketable.

One such example is the Medical Device Single Audit Program [MDSAP], where Authorized Organizations would be allowed to carry out a single GMP audit on medical device manufacturing facilities and have it stand to support registrations across the current participating member countries: U.S. Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

This two-day seminar is focused on understanding the Medical Device Single Audit Program, the scope of the program, how to apply, the Authorized Organizations, the rating system developed and what you can expect when signing onto the program. The seminar will discuss how such audits are organized, what to expect during a MDSAP audit, how does this differ from a typical certified body audit, along with document movement and timeline expectations in receiving the facility's certificate.

The key Regulatory Requirements for Medical Devices will also be covered for the participating MDSAP Countries of: U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

Learning Objectives:

  • The Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP)
  • Device Classification
  • Licensing Pathways
  • Medical Device GMP
  • Inspections
  • Device Labeling
  • License Holder Responsibilities
  • Timelines and Fees
  • Country Specific Cultural Considerations and Challenges
  • Adverse Event Reporting

This seminar will be particularly useful for those involved in research and development, document creation for regulatory submission, data handling and for those conducting/monitoring/coordinating clinical investigation, performing risk management and post-market vigilance/surveillance. This seminar is a must for those who are looking to apply for a medical device registration and product license in a MDSAP country.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c727zj/medical_device?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:56pMAKE THE SWITCH : Here’s Why You Need to Ditch HTTP for HTTPS
PU
09:56pWELLS FARGO : Micah Dortch Appointed Special Receiver in Federal Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo
PR
09:55pLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Promotes Jamie Ohl and Dick Mucci to Senior Leadership Positions
BU
09:54pBIOETHANOL MARKET : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:53pREGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank's Home Lending, Delinquency Improve
AQ
09:52pEXCEL CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:51pCOMPUTER TASK : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of August 13th
PU
09:51pMOLOGEN : and ONCOLOGIE sign a term sheet on a global assignment and co-development agreement relating to MOLOGEN’s lead compound lefitolimod
PU
09:50pDICKS SPORTING GOODS : The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Donates $50,000 Sports Matter Grant to The ANNIKA Foundation
AQ
09:50pTower One Receives Master Lease Agreement from Telefonica Colombia
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4MASSROOTS INC : MASSROOTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5Global stocks, commodities tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.