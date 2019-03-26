Medical Device Startup HeartHero Wins Innovation Challenge With Mission to Save Lives Via Personal Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

HeartHero, the medical device startup and creator of the ultra-portable, affordable, and user-friendly automated external defibrillator (AED) was recently awarded a win at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th annual conference, ACC.19. Co-hosted with AngelMD, the ACC.19 Innovation Challenge provided a platform for a select group of entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for innovative products to advance the field of cardiology.

HeartHero, which was created with the simple mission to save more lives from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), has developed a revolutionary personal AED device to make lifesaving technology available to the consumer market. “Elliot,” the purse-sized device weighs just over one pound, operates using store-bought batteries, includes step-by-step instructions and visual prompts, features artificial intelligence, and a partner smartphone app.

“HeartHero winning this event is nothing short of a tremendous accomplishment,” stated Dr. John Rumsfeld, Chief Innovation Officer at the American College of Cardiology. “It shows that HeartHero addresses a critical health problem, and is doing so with a truly novel medical device.”

“We were impressed by HeartHero’s innovative spirit in identifying and tackling an important public health issue,” continued Ori Ben-Yehuda, MD, ACC.19 Innovation Challenge judge. “Coupled with public education their highly portable defibrillator has the potential to save lives.”

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, SCA is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. HeartHero will be part of the lifesaving ecosystem for those suffering from SCA; the majority of deaths from SCA occur because individuals are not administered a life-saving AED from EMS within the critical seven-minute time window. By creating an AED that is accessible to the consumer market, HeartHero will effectively enhance the chance of survival for individuals who experience SCA by enabling bystanders to administer lifesaving care.

“It was an honor and privilege to share our goal of saving more lives at ACC.19,” stated HeartHero CEO and Founder Gary Montague. “HeartHero’s approach empowers individuals to manage SCA with a tool that will ultimately save lives.”

For more information, visit www.hearthero.com.

About HeartHero

HeartHero is the next generation Automated External Defibrillator (AED). At HeartHero, we aim to empower families to help their loved ones live longer, more fulfilling lives.

