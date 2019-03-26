Medical Device Startup HeartHero Wins Innovation Challenge With Mission to Save Lives Via Personal Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

HeartHero, the medical device startup and creator of the ultra-portable,
affordable, and user-friendly automated external defibrillator (AED) was
recently awarded a win at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th
annual conference, ACC.19.
Co-hosted with AngelMD,
the ACC.19 Innovation Challenge provided a platform for a select group
of entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for innovative products to advance
the field of cardiology.
HeartHero, which was created with the simple mission to save more lives
from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), has developed a revolutionary personal
AED device to make lifesaving technology available to the consumer
market. “Elliot,” the purse-sized device weighs just over one pound,
operates using store-bought batteries, includes step-by-step
instructions and visual prompts, features artificial intelligence, and a
partner smartphone app.
“HeartHero winning this event is nothing short of a tremendous
accomplishment,” stated Dr. John Rumsfeld, Chief Innovation Officer at
the American College of Cardiology. “It shows that HeartHero addresses a
critical health problem, and is doing so with a truly novel medical
device.”
“We were impressed by HeartHero’s innovative spirit in identifying and
tackling an important public health issue,” continued Ori Ben-Yehuda,
MD, ACC.19 Innovation Challenge judge. “Coupled with public education
their highly portable defibrillator has the potential to save lives.”
According to the Sudden
Cardiac Arrest Foundation, SCA is one of the leading causes of death
in the U.S. HeartHero will be part of the lifesaving ecosystem for those
suffering from SCA; the majority of deaths from SCA occur because
individuals are not administered a life-saving AED from EMS within the
critical seven-minute time window. By creating an AED that is accessible
to the consumer market, HeartHero will effectively enhance the chance of
survival for individuals who experience SCA by enabling bystanders to
administer lifesaving care.
“It was an honor and privilege to share our goal of saving more lives at
ACC.19,” stated HeartHero CEO and Founder Gary Montague. “HeartHero’s
approach empowers individuals to manage SCA with a tool that will
ultimately save lives.”
For more information, visit www.hearthero.com.
About HeartHero
HeartHero is the next generation Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
At HeartHero, we aim to empower families to help their loved ones live
longer, more fulfilling lives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005357/en/