Medical Devices Market in Japan 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Co. | Technavio

The market is driven by the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure along with favorable government initiatives. In addition, the advent of DevOps is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical devices market in Japan.

The Japanese government has taken various measures to strengthen its healthcare system by allocating research funds for medical R&D. The government of Japan has also introduced the Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine and revised the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act (PMD Act) in 2014. This has increased the number of product approvals in regenerative medicine in the country. Besides, the country has taken various initiatives to encourage foreign companies to invest in regenerative medicine. In addition, the presence of a universal and egalitarian healthcare system in Japan helps its population avail high-quality healthcare at lower costs. These factors are encouraging vendors to introduce innovative and effective medical devices, which is driving the growth of the medical devices market in Japan.

Major Five Medical Devices Market Companies in Japan:

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceutical, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers medical devices to treat chronic and acute medical conditions, immune disorders, kidney disease, and hemophilia.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a wide range of medical devices for applications such as surgical, infusion, diabetes care, and interventional procedures.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Some of the key offerings of the company include Accu-Check meter systems, Accu-Check lancing devices, Cell-Free DNA Collection Tube, and AVENIO Millisect System.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Aviation, Power, Oil and gas, Healthcare, Renewable energy, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers a wide range of medical devices under product segments such as Accessories & supplies, GE Health Cloud, and Bone health and metabolic health.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Information & Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems & Equipment, Construction Machinery, High Functional Materials & Components, Automotive Systems, Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems, and Others. The company offers MRI systems, CT systems, X-ray systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, particle therapy systems, and sample preparation systems.

Medical Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Medical and diagnostic equipment

Consumables and supplies

Implants

Medical Devices Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Dental

Gynecology and urology

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Others

Medical Devices Market in Japan End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

ASCs

