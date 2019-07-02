Medical Drones Market Value Worth Over USD 399 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Drugs / pharmaceutical transfer segment of medical drones market is anticipated to grow at around 25% in the near future. Emergency medical services segment was valued at USD 40 million in 2018 and it will continue to grow in coming years. Lack of access to medicines during critical cases is one of the leading causes of death in underdeveloped regions. Medical drones efficiently deliver medications in rural facilities as they can sense and avoid obstacles. Emergency medical services help people suffering from grave conditions, and medical drones facilitate the overall process.

UK medical drones market is anticipated to witness 25%+ CAGR during forecast period. Extensive research is being conducted on delivering blood or medicines in remote areas of Wales. Furthermore, improving regulatory scenario for medical drones will prove beneficial for the industry growth. Above mentioned factors coupled with increasing number of emergency cases in certain areas of UK will foster the medical drone industry growth.

World Medical Drones Market will surpass USD 399 Million by 2025, as technological advancements in medical drones will improve their efficiency that should increase their preference during emergency cases. Key industry players heavily invest in R&D activities to develop innovative medical drones.

Notable industry players operational in medical drones market are DHL, DJI, Embention, Flirtey, Matternet, Vayu and Zipline.

Browse key industry insights spread across 85 pages with 30 market data tables & 7 figures & charts from the report, "Medical Drones Market By Application (Blood transfer, Drugs/Pharmaceutical Transfer, Vaccination Program), End-Use (Emergency Medical Services, Blood Banks), Industry Analysis Report & Global Forecast, 2019 - 2025"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-drones-market

