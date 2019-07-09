Medical Economics :® Highlights 90th Annual Physician Report on Popular Ancillary Services

Survey results show electrocardiogram is the most popular ancillary service for physicians to increase practice income

Medical Economics®, a multimedia platform that provides resources for physicians in the areas of practice management, health technology and expert voices, is proud to highlight the results of its 90th annual Physician Report. For 2018, electrocardiogram (ECG) was the most popular ancillary service offered in internal medicine/family medicine.

“Offering ancillary services is one of the best options for physicians to consider to increase practice income,” said Tom Ehardt, president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “Our annual Physician Report delivers insightful feedback from physicians on important topics like ancillary services and offers perspective for those looking to diversify in ways that result in enhanced income.”

The results show that ECG is the most popular ancillary service in internal medicine/family medicine. Spirometry was the second most popular service offering, and nutritional counseling/weight loss, the third; where 33% of primary care practices offered nutritional counseling in 2018. Cardiology brought in an average of 23% of revenue for primary care from ancillary services in 2018.

Data was collected during November 2018. The margin of error is 3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. For the full survey results, click here.

About Medical Economics®

Medical Economics® is a multimedia platform that provides physicians with expert advice, shared experiences, tools and resources to succeed in today’s practice environment. As the highest-ranked practice management publication in the market, Medical Economics® covers topics including primary care, the business of medicine, health information technology and more. Medical Economics® is part of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005742/en/