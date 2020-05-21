Medical Economics :® Releases “COVID-19 Physician Survival Guide” Webinar

The live, comprehensive webinar attracted over 800 attendees, reflecting the widespread apprehension over the financial health of practices affected by the pandemic

Medical Economics®, a multimedia platform that provides resources for physicians that include practice management tips, health technology and expert voices, recently released the webinar “COVID-19 Physician Survival Guide.” The live webinar, which had a record-breaking number of attendees, is now available on demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has confronted physicians and their practices with unrivaled challenges that require physicians to rethink both how they treat their patients and how they can stretch their finances to keep their doors open. The April 23 webinar, which attracted over 800 attendees, emphasizes the prevalent concerns shared by physicians regarding the financial health of their practices. To date, the webinar has received over 1800 registrants as physicians continue to seek answers to keep their practices afloat.

“Our COVID-19 survival guide webinar speaks to the core concerns that physicians have right now: how they can treat their patients during this pandemic and how they can keep the doors of their practices open,” said Chris Mazzolini, editorial director of Medical Economics®. “Our experts did a fabulous job providing real answers to real concerns, and we think all physicians can learn important solutions to help them manage this unprecedented crisis.”

The featured speakers for this program are Owen J. Dahl, MBA, LFACHE, CHBC, LSSMBB, and Elizabeth W. Woodcock, MBA, FACMPE, CPC. The webcast analyzes the four stages of COVID-19 and their relation to practice management. The expert speakers delve into a variety of subjects, including financial guidelines for practice protection, tips for the rapid integration of telehealth and crisis management to boost staff morale.

“As part of our commitment to provide education that speaks volumes to health care and industry sciences, Medical Economics® swiftly shifted focus to address the physician concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “Through the creation of timely and pertinent content, we hope to prepare physicians for reentry into the field, allowing them to practice their specialties safely, confidently and efficiently in the post-pandemic environment.”

The Medical Economics® website also houses an assortment of COVID-19-related content for physicians. Acting as a supplement to the “COVID-19 Physician Survival Guide” webinar, the Medical Economics® Pulse video series examines a broad spectrum of coronavirus topics and features several prominent guest speakers of the health care industry.

About Medical Economics®

Medical Economics® is a multimedia platform that provides physicians with expert advice, shared experiences, tools and resources to succeed in today’s practice environment. As the highest-ranked practice management publication in the market, Medical Economics® covers topics including primary care, the business of medicine, health information technology and more. Medical Economics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

