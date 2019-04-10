Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Marijuana : AXIM Biotechnologies to Begin Clinical Studies on THC and CBD Chewing Gum Treatments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Recent agreement with research organization initiates studies on potential cannabinoid treatments for drug-related psychosis and chemotherapy-related nausea in cancer and AIDS patients.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. investment AXIM® Biotechnologieshas taken an important step toward the successful creation of cannabinoid-based treatments for a pair of medical conditions. The company has signed an agreement to begin clinical studies on a pair of leading drug candidates - MedChew® with Dronabinol and CanChew® Rx.

An innovator in cannabinoid research and development, AXIM® has entered into a Services Agreement with contract research organization ('CRO') QPS Netherlands BV to begin separate bio comparison studies with these two products to validate their potential as new drugs.

Both products are chewing gums containing cannabinoids and utilize the company's patented chewing gum delivery mechanism. CanChew® Rx is formulated with cannabidiol (CBD); MedChew® with Dronabinol makes use of synthetic THC.

'We look forward to continuing our support for AXIM as they conduct these studies and remain optimistic about the company's positive future results,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'It is very important for us to be able to prove the efficacy and safety of our products and it is great to see that two of AXIM's developed products will be tested in these upcoming studies.'

QPS Netherlands BV is a respected global leader in contract research, making them a strong choice in CRO to conduct the necessary studies on AXIM®'s potential new drugs - CanChew® Rx and MedChew®.

'Reaching this agreement is an important step in our clinical development program as we work diligently on the many stages of trials to get our products to those suffering from a range of symptoms,' said John Huemoeller, CEO of AXIM® Biotech. 'We are proud to work with a well-respected company such as QPS Netherlands that shares our commitment to excellence to bring well-tested and proven drugs to market.'

MedChew®

The company will conduct two open label single dose studies that will vary chew duration and concentration to determine the best formulation and use for MedChew®. These studies will be followed by a double-blind, randomized, multiple dose study to test the bioavailability of Dronabinol in MedChew®.

MedChew® formulated with Dronabinol is intended for treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer and AIDS patients. AXIM® intends to register the product with the FDA on the basis of a 505(b)(2) application as an improved version of an existing drug.

CanChew® Rx

QPS Netherlands BV will also run an open-label, randomized, three-period crossover pharmacokinetic study on AXIM®'s CanChew® Rx to study how the CBD in this product is absorbed, processed, and excreted from the body to ensure it will be effective as a treatment option.

CanChew® Rx is intended to treat symptoms associated with drug-related psychosis. Drug-induced psychosis is when a psychotic episode is linked to the abuse of a drug. This can occur from taking too much of a certain drug, having an adverse reaction from a drug or after mixing substances, or withdrawal from a drug. Drug-related psychosis doesn't have to be caused by illicit drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines. Common pharmaceutical medications and even alcohol can also cause psychosis.

AXIM® has developed a method for extracting and encapsulating over 99 percent pure cannabinoids. These high purity, microencapsulated cannabinoids are ideal for development into a variety of pharmaceutical applications, such as the creation of CanChew® RX.

AXIM®'s Other Areas of Research

AXIM® Biotechnologies is currently in the pre-clinical stage for cannabinoid-based new drugs for Restless Leg Syndromeand the pain and spasticity linked to Multiple Sclerosis. Both of these new drugs will take advantage of the company's patented chewing gum delivery method for cannabinoids.

Learn More

Visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. news feed for the latest from across our portfolio of investments and subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 00:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of comScore, Inc. Investors (SCOR)
BU
09:10pOil prices dip on surging U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
09:08pGLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT : Passengers Can Find Carmen Sandiego on Airlines and Cruise Lines under New Games Agreement
PU
09:08pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results
AQ
09:06pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zogenix, Inc. Investors (ZGNX)
BU
09:03pAmazon, Microsoft chosen to compete for Pentagon cloud computing contract
RE
09:01pSAMSON OIL & GAS : Refinancing
BU
08:59pDEUTSCHE BOERSE : says it is in talks to buy some Refinitiv FX units
RE
08:58pSUPERDRY : Dizzy Times With Tim Atlas
PU
08:57pInvestor Group Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 Earnings
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD: sources
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About