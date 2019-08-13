Medical Marijuana : Announced as Winner of Three International Business Awards

Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Kannaway become first CBD companies to win International Stevie Awards.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. and subsidiary Kannawaywere announced today as Stevie Awards winners by the International Business Awards. The 16th Annual International Business Awards, or the 'International Stevie Awards', are the world's premier business awards, held each year to honor the best in international business.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. is the first company dedicated to CBD products to win an International Stevie Award. CBD is a fast growing new market worldwide. Taking advantage of this growth has led to our portfolio winning awards like most innovative and fastest-growing company.

The Medical Marijuana, Inc. family took home three International Stevie Awards this year:

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Bronze Stevie Winner

Category: Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees

Kannaway

Bronze Stevie Winner

Category: Fastest-Growing Company of the Year - in Canada and the U.S.A.

Blake Schroeder, Kannaway CEO

Silver Stevie Winner

Category: Executive of the Year - Health Products & Services

Last year, there were more than 3,900 Stevie Award nominations for companies from 74 different nations. More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in the Stevie Award judging process each year, and judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.

While this is the first Stevie Award for Medical Marijuana, Inc. Our portfolio company Kannaway received a Gold Stevie Awardin the Medium Company of the Year - Health Products & Services category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards earlier this year.

Stevie Award winners will be honored in Vienna, Austria, at an awards gala on October 18, 2019, where Medical Marijuana, Inc. executives will be on hand to personally accept our company's awards.

