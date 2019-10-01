Medical Marijuana : CEO Dr. Stuart Titus to Speak at Hemp for the Future Event

Dr. Titus is in Reykjavik, Iceland, this week to share his CBD expertise and extensive hemp knowledge with audiences at groundbreaking hemp event.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus will be presenting at the Hemp for the Future educational event in Reykjavík, Iceland, today and tomorrow, Oct. 1-2, 2019.

Today's Hemp for the Future event is the perfect platform for Icelandic consumers to learn about the many wellness benefits. The country's entrepreneurs can also hear about the potential business opportunities that hemp and hemp derived CBD could bring to their country.

Hemp for the Future

Speakers at the Hemp for the Future event will share their knowledge on the current hemp industry landscape and the benefits of hemp for humanity and the planet, as well as the future of hemp in Iceland and around the world.

Scheduled speakers at this event include medical doctors and other health professionals, scientists working with hemp and CBD, experienced hemp farmers, and patients and others taking advantage of hemp derived CBD.

Dr. Titus' presentation at the Hemp for the Future event will reveal the complicated history of hemp around the world. He will also touch on how the widespread acceptance of the plant has positively shifted in the U.S. and throughout the globe in the past 10 years, generating a surge in demand for hemp and its derived CBD products.

'Medical Marijuana, Inc. is one of the hemp industry's leaders on the forefront of developing new international markets, and I am excited to have the opportunity to help pioneer educational efforts in a promising new market such as Iceland,' Titus said. 'Though the Icelandic hemp market is still in its infancy, we are optimistic that with more events like Hemp for the Future, we can help make a positive shift in legislation and public opinion.'

Managing Director of Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary Kannaway®'s European division Janne Heimonen will also present at the event about the hemp industry's rapid development throughout Europe.

CBD from Kannaway

Kannaway currently distributes its top quality line of CBD to markets around the world through its international team of brand ambassadors, becoming a leader in the CBD industry.

Kannaway was recently featured in an article in Fréttablaðið, the largest newspaper in Iceland, on the topic of hemp and CBD. In the article, the Kannaway executives are quoted informing readers that hemp is creating terrific opportunities for Icelandic agriculture, the creation of industrial products, the use of hemp derived dietary supplements, and more.

The hemp and CBD market is booming worldwide, and recent legislation and shifting public opinion on cannabis plants like hemp. According to New Frontier Data, the global hemp market reached $3.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.73 billion by 2020.

Industry experts and leaders hope that Iceland will become a new major contributor to the global market's growth as more Icelandic citizens become further educated on the plant. The modern hemp industry is still in its infancy in Iceland.

Learn More

