Medical Marijuana : CEO Shares Expertise at FDA's Special Hearing on CBD

Dr. Stuart Titus stood up before the FDA last week to share his perspective on how products containing cannabis and CBD should be regulated.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus addressed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, May 31, during the agency's special public hearing to gather opinions on the regulation of cannabidiol (CBD).

The first-of-its-kind FDA Public Hearing on Scientific Data and Information about Products Containing Cannabis or Cannabis-Derived Compounds was meant to collect information about cannabis and its non-intoxicating compound CBD. Following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that clarified hemp CBD's legal status in December, U.S. regulators are now determining how to regulate the hemp-derived compound in food, beverages and dietary supplements.

Dr. Titus was invited to share his expertise on how to best approach regulating the cannabis compound CBD because of his extensive knowledge on CBD and cannabinoids from his many years working in the cannabis space. Dr. Titus earned his PhD from Open International University, an educational organization affiliated with the World Health Organization (WHO), and practiced as a physiologist for over 15 years.

During his testimony, Dr. Titus encouraged FDA officials to recognize the sound scientific research on the natural benefits and safety of hemp-derived CBD products. He explained that American diets generally do not contain an adequate amount of cannabinoids like CBD, leaving most people deficient in support for a key system in our body. Dr. Titus ended his presentation by noting that CBD's benefits have been recognized by the National Institute of Health (NIH) within Patent #6,630,507 'Cannabinoids as Antioxidants and Neuroprotectants ' and through its inclusion in the NIH Dietary Supplement Database.

After reading through his written testimony, Dr. Titus was asked two follow-up questions by FDA officials about his perspective on the natural benefits of CBD. He explained that hemp products containing CBD naturally promote balance, health and wellness by supporting the body's endogenous cannabinoid system, commonly referred to as the endocannabinoid system.

'Speaking publicly at this hearing was a historic step for our Company,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'We feel very fortunate that our voice in the industry was heard and that we were able to educate the FDA on how CBD supports our Endogenous Cannabinoid System (ECS).'

FDA officials listened to 120 speakers during 10 hours of testimony on Friday. Other speakers included academic researchers, business and consumer advocates, lawyers, hemp growers, and doctors and patients.

Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless began the event by acknowledging the 'explosion of interest in products including CBD,' while also making note of the various questions related to CBD that the FDA believes are still unanswered.

The FDA has concerns over how hemp CBD products are marketed and were looking to gather more data related to their safety. Several times during the hearing, FDA officials asked presenters follow-up questions on the side effects of CBD.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis plants, including hemp. Hemp-derived CBD products have surged in popularity, growing into a billion-dollar industry. Market analysts expect the hemp-derived CBD market to reach $22 billion by 2022.

Amy Abernathy, the FDA principal deputy commissioner who helped organize the public hearing, expressed gratitude to all of the presenters in a tweet after the hearing's conclusion.

The FDA has set no timeline as it moves forward with determining how to regulate CBD products. It also remains to be seen as to whether the FDA will decide to manage the regulation of the nation's CBD industry or if it will pass the responsibility of oversight to another federal agency or Congress.

Overall, leaders in the hemp industry have indicated support for establishing clear regulatory guidelines for CBD, including good manufacturing practices, testing and labeling requirements to assure CBD content and safety, and responsible marketing standards.

