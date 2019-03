SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2019 - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced today that the company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary tomorrow, March 23, 2019.

'It's been an incredible experience to be a part of the cannabis and hemp cannabidiol (CBD) industries over the past decade,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Titus. 'The cannabis industry has come a long way over the past ten years - when we started Medical Marijuana, Inc., only six states allowed medical use of cannabis and zero had recreational use laws. Today, 33 states now have medical cannabis laws,10 allow recreational use and, as the New York Times mentions, 'CBD is Everywhere'.'

According to Statista, retail sales of cannabis in the U.S. were only $400 million in 2014 and in 2019 sales are predicted to reach nearly $7 billion. Reports released last year by analysts Cowen & Co. estimate that the cannabis industry could generate $75 billion in sales by 2030.

Titus continued, 'Over the past years, we have experienced exponential growth and we remain optimistic that we will continue to see great progress in sales, research and product development over the next 10 years and beyond. Additionally, we hope to continue to lead the industry in its international expansion thanks to the key additions to our management personnel including COO Blake Schroeder, International Vice President Alex Grapov, Vice President of subsidiary HempMeds Brasil Caroline Heinz and President of subsidiary HempMeds Mexico Raul Elizalde.'

The company has achieved many milestones over the past 10 years, including bringing the first CBD products to market, delivering the first cannabis products across state lines and international borders with brands such as Dixie Botanicals® and HempMeds®, developing the first direct-marketing cannabis company in the U.S. called Kannaway®, becoming the first company to have CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference® and obtaining one of the first Certification Seals from the U.S. Hemp Authority.

'These past 10 years haven't been easy but we've made it our mission to develop the most robust and transparent manufacturing processes possible and provide consumers with the highest quality products on the market,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. 'We are now proud to offer products ranging from CBD topicals and beauty products to CBD oil tinctures, vape oils, capsules and pet products. We look forward to launching many new products in years to come to meet the needs of our customers.'

Internationally, the company has achieved many firsts as well. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was the first company to sell its CBD products legally in Mexico, Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil, spoke with the World Health Organization at its Expert Committee on Drug Dependence Meeting about the safety and efficacy of CBD, and launched its subsidiary Kannaway® throughout Europe. The company also became the first company to offer government-subsidized cannabis-based products in Brazil and Mexico.

To learn more and to view anniversary celebration discounts on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s most popular CBD products, please visit https://shop.medicalmarijuanainc.com/. For every purchase made on March 23, Medical Marijuana, Inc. will donate $10 to its charitable partner ECHO Connection.

Also, visit Medical Marijuana, Inc. on Facebook tomorrow for a special message from Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

