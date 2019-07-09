Medical Marijuana : Family of Companies Report Largest Sales Month In Company History

Midway through 2019, Medical Marijuana, Inc. celebrates its largest sales month ever, setting the tone for the rest of 2019.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. and our subsidiary companies Kannaway®and HempMeds®had their largest-ever (unaudited) sales bookings month in company history in June of 2019. This accomplishment is part of an upward trend that has been experienced across our family of companies over the past few years. Our company recorded its highest sales year ever in 2017 and then surpassed that number in 2018.

Efforts in 2019 like the creation of new products, joining industry associations, opening new markets, and advocating for CBD on the national stage have allowed us to further our mission of providing access to quality CBD to consumers around the world.

'As we approach the mid-year mark, we are thrilled to see our growth in 2019 continue,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'Our success can be attributed to the company's new management group from March 2016, handling both the Kannaway division as well as overall company-wide operations. This new team has grown monthly revenue 15 times compared to March 2016 revenue. We optimistically look at continued growth as operational activities expand into new markets during the second half of the year.'

In June, companies from across our portfolio worked to expand the reach of our hemp and CBD products.

Last month, HempMeds® added new products to its Personal Care Line of hemp bath and body products. The company's Personal Care Line includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion, as well as Active Relief mentholated roll on, Soothing Body Balm, and Essential Body Oil - all formulated with CBD hemp oil. You can shop our store for the complete HempMeds® line.

Our brand Dixie Botanicals®launched its new CBD sunscreen in June in partnership with Surface®, Southern California manufacturers of top quality sunscreen. Dixie Botanicals® + Surface® CBD-Infused SPF50 Sheer Touch Sunscreen blends 100 mg of CBD with Surface® sunscreen lotion to offer the best skin protection out there. Dixie Botanicals®'s premium CBD sunscreen is formulated to be ultra-lightweight and leave your skin feeling clean and soft while effectively protecting your skin from the damaging effects of the sun. You can find Dixie Botanicals® + Surface® CBD-Infused SPF50 Sheer Touch Sunscreennow in our store.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary Kannaway® also kicked off pre-marketing initiatives in Japan, the next market in the company's international expansion plan. Last year, the company began its international efforts by starting operations in the European Union, where the company continues to work with the governments of member nations to create a regulated CBD market.

Kannaway® also became a member of the European Industrial Hemp Association(EIHA) in June. As an EIHA member, Kannaway will participate in the organization's operational and legislative activities as part of Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s mission to bring access to top quality hemp and CBD products to as many people as possible around the world.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. announced in June that it completed a milestone in the first-ever high-level stability study on a CBD hemp oil product. The long-term stability testing is being conducted Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™in strict compliance with FDA/ICH guidelines. The positive 6-month accelerated and 9-month long-term stability test results suggest that RSHO-X™ is a stable formulation. A preliminary shelf-life of 12 months was derived from the primary and supportive data. The stability testing will be continued up to 24 months. A corresponding shelf-life of 24 months is anticipated.

You can get all the latest Medical Marijuana, Inc. news hereor shop our storefor the best in hemp and CBD products.