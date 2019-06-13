Log in
Medical Marijuana : HempMeds® Debuts Everyday Wellness CBD Line to Consumers at New York Event

06/13/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

Cannabis World Congress and Wellness Expo draws cannabis businesses and consumers to learn about cannabis innovations like new CBD products from HempMeds®.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary HempMeds® participated in the Sixth Annual Cannabis World Congress & Wellness Expoat the Javits Center in New York from May 30-June 1. This event, held multiple times a year in cities throughout the U.S., has become one of the most significant cannabis events for industry insiders, entrepreneurs, and consumers. HempMeds® regularly exhibits at these events, held in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, to promote their line of CBD products. At this year's event, the company launched a half dozen new products to its existing line of best selling, top quality CBD products.

'Our attendance at this event will help us create excitement around our new products and reach a broader audience of consumers this year,' said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. 'Our customers' product suggestions and needs are our number one priority, and we plan to stay on the forefront of innovation to reach CBD consumers around the world.'

HempMeds® hosted a booth on the expo floor where representatives demonstrated the company's wide selection of CBD products, including its Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™), Dixie Botanicals, and HempMeds®-brandedCBD tinctures, topicals, edibles and vapes, as well as its newest CBD products.

HempMeds® officially launched its newest product line - Everyday Wellness- to consumers and wholesalers at the event. The supplements in this product line were specifically formulated to blend the benefits of CBD hemp oil with those of natural ingredients like peppermint, chamomile, and turmeric to support everyday wellbeing. Everyday Wellness products include Digestive Support, Sleep Support, and Immune Support, all featuring our full-spectrum CBD. There is also daily Multivitamin Gummies formulated with over 99% pure CBD isolate and natural mango flavor.

Designed to naturally support specific functions within the body, HempMeds® Everyday Wellness products allow you to optimize how your body works, helping you feel better each day. You can shop Everyday Wellness products here.

The company also introduced the newest products in its Personal Careline at the event. HempMeds® added a Soothing Body Balm, a revitalized version of HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On, and an Essential Body Oil to its line of bath and body products.

HempMeds® initially launched its Personal Care line in April of 2019 on International Women's Day to positive feedback from consumers. The first products included hemp body wash, lotion, shampoo, and conditioner.

'We have a long history of being a pioneer in the CBD industry and want to continue to be recognized as a leader in industry trends with these new products,' said Morrow of the new product launch. 'These additions make the Personal Care Line all-encompassing and are designed to give people more power to make their own choices on how they will utilize CBD in their everyday lives.'

All of the products in the company's Personal Care line are expertly formulated to combine botanical extracts such as beeswax, almond oil, jojoba, goji berry, peppermint, and licorice root with HempMeds® nourishing hemp oil extract.

Company executives were also on hand to meet with press and answer questions about CBD, including Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus and HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. CBD for pets expert Ian Quinn also stopped by the HempMeds® booth with his service pit, Dante.

At the event, Dr. Titus was interviewed by Business.comfor their piece on starting a cannabis business. As the value of the cannabis industry passes $10 billion, Dr. Titus points out that the industry is still in its infancy.

'The whole industry itself is at the very ground-floor level,' Dr. Titus revealed. 'I believe there is plenty of opportunity. It's the very, very early stage [for] everything from medicinal to recreational, support industries and infused products. Creative minds, unique products and delivery methods will just continue to move along as time goes, and I think there's ample opportunity for people to make a significant business opportunity in this incredible industry.'

Dr. Titus also presented on 'Health, Wellness & Safety: What to Look for When Buying CBD' at the event. His presentation shined a light on the lack of U.S. testing and serving size standards that make it difficult for consumers to find safe, reliable CBD products. Dr. Titus explained what to look for when purchasing CBD products in terms of testing standards, manufacturing procedures, and quality certifications.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. and our family of companies lead the industry in quality. We created an industry-first Triple Lab Tested™process, examining our CBD products at three points in our manufacturing process. We also adhere to GMP (good manufacturing practices) standards. Because of these important quality control steps, Medical Marijuana, Inc. products were among the first to receive certifying seals from the U.S. Hemp Authority.

You can shop for the full line of Medical Marijuana, Inc. CBD products here.

Want to learn more about CBD and what it can do for you? Visit our CBD Oil Educationpage.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 23:08:01 UTC
