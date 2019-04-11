Medical Marijuana : HempMeds Launches New CBD-Infused Personal Care Line at Natural Products Expo

Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary introduces four new personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and moisturizing lotion, to its lineup of CBD products.

HempMeds®traveled to Anaheim, California, recently to participate in the Natural Products Expo West, the nation's premier natural, organic, and healthy products event. At the event, the company unveiled its latest product line.

Last year, the business to business event welcomed more than 85,000 attendees and over 3,500 exhibiting companies, featuring the latest trends in the health and wellness product space, making it the perfect place for HempMeds® to launch its new products.

'Our attendance at this event is just one example of how HempMeds plans to reach a broader audience of business professionals and consumers this year,' said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow of the event. 'As the legal CBD market grows exponentially in 2019, we plan to stay on the forefront of innovation and take new measures to increase CBD access for consumers around the world.'

As part of this pioneering effort, HempMeds® has planned a series of new product launches in 2019. The first of these product lines was introduced this week at the Natural Products Expo West. HempMeds®' new Personal Care Line features four all-natural CBD-infused bath products. The company's launch of the HempMeds® Personal Care Line was planned to fall on International Women's Day.

'This year's International Women's Day theme is 'Balance for Better' and our new Personal Care Line aims to help women feel balanced and empowered in their overall health and wellness,' Morrow continued. 'While our new Personal Care Line is accessible to all who want to benefit from CBD, our approach to the design and development of the line focused on consideration of women in particular, from the ingredients used to the solutions it offers.'

HempMeds® new product line is comprised of four bath products expertly formulated with botanical extracts like jojoba, goji berry, peppermint, and licorice root and our nourishing hemp oil extract. The company's Personal Care Line features shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and body lotion for a complete CBD bath experience.

HempMeds® Purifying Sulfate-Free Shampoo: Combining pure CBD sourced from

generations-old hemp farms in The Netherlands with natural extracts like Argan oil and Goji Berry, this hemp shampoo will leave your hair and scalp feeling restored and nourished. It is free of sulfates, parabens, and artificial dyes and is designed to stimulate and boost the growth of hair follicles.

HempMeds® Nourishing Conditioner: This hemp conditioner is perfect for both moisturizing and detangling because of its rich anti-inflammatory ingredients. In addition to CBD, this nutrient-rich conditioner also features Green Tea, which is well-known for protecting against free radicals. It's great for repairing and protecting hair from the daily damage of heat styling, chemical processing and color treatments as well as hydrating dry scalp and hair.

HempMeds® Revitalizing Sulfate-Free Body Wash: Clean and clear skin starts with this CBD-infused foaming body wash. It contains Omega 3, 6 and 9 acids that can replenish and nourish damaged or dry skin as well as unique ingredients such as peppermint to provide a soothing aroma and licorice root to fight germs with its natural antibacterial properties.

HempMeds® Hydrating Lotion: A botanical blend of CBD and Green Tea in this hemp lotion not only serves to protect and hydrate skin, but also has the power to relax and soothe sore muscles. The Argan Oil in this lotion is rich in essential fatty acids, and has moisturizing, anti-aging and antioxidant properties.

HempMeds® was the first company to distribute CBD products across the U.S. by using hemp grown on generations-old farms in the Netherlands and importing the top quality hemp oil for use in our line of CBD products. The company now sells its products in over 40 countries around the world through brands like Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. will be launching the HempMeds® Personal Care Line to our customers through our online storestarting May 8th.

You can learn more about HempMeds® and the rest of the Medical Marijuana, Inc. family of companies on our news feedor shop our line of CBD and hemp products and accessories here.