Medical Marijuana : How Much CBD Should I Vape?

When deciding how much CBD you should vape, it helps to take into account how much CBD is in your vape oil, how strong your battery is, and what you want from your CBD product.

With vaping becoming a popular way to use CBD, our customers often come to us with the question: how much CBD should I vape?

Today, we will answer how much CBD you should use and explore why vaping CBDmight be the best choice in CBD product for you.

How Much CBD Should You Vape?

This can be a difficult question to answer, as there is no standardized serving size for CBD and many different factors can affect how CBD affects you, and everyone's experience is different.

Some of the factors that affect vaped CBD's influence on the body include:

Size of puff

Concentration of CBD in vape oil/liquid

Body weight

Body chemistry

Heat produced by vaporizer

Because vaped CBD provides its effects nearly immediately, it is easy to gauge how much you are using. While many of CBD's benefits cannot be felt, people who vape CBD often report a calming feeling.

Knowing the amount of CBD in your vape oil/liquid can help you control how much CBD you use:

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Cartridge - 250 mg of CBD per ml.

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquid - 34 mg of CBD per ml.

The amount of CBD per puff will be different depending on the power of your vaporizer, the duration of your puff or 'draw', and other factors, but most users get around 100-200 puffs per 1 ml. The lower the concentration of CBD in your vape oil, the more you will need to vape to hit higher levels. So if you are limited in time to vape, a stronger concentration might work better for you.

The easiest way to discover how much CBD you should vape is to take a few puffs and see how you feel. CBD is well tolerated so you can increase the amount of CBD you use each day until you reach a level you prefer. Many users will take several puffs at a time throughout the day to maintain a consistent amount of CBD in their system.

Why Vape CBD?

Many consumers prefer to get their daily CBD by vaping. That is because CBD oil vapes offer fast, potent effects, a delicious taste, and no offensive lingering smells. Here is a closer look at the reasons to choose vaping for your daily CBD.

Vaporizers work by heating Dixie Botanicals® CBD vape products to their vaporization point, creating a cloud of CBD-infused vapor that can then be inhaled. Because vaporizers don't heat the CBD to a temperature that causes combustion, they avoid producing smoke and its various dangerous chemicals and byproducts.

When you inhale the pure vapor, its compounds transfer from the lung's alveoli to the bloodstream, where they are diffused through the body to interact with the body's endocannabinoid system. Vaporizers also offer near-immediate effects compared to many other consumption methods because the CBD avoids passing through the digestive tract and liver.

Vaping CBD is also discreet by creating clouds of vapor that dissipate in seconds and produce very little odor. This allows you to enjoy your CBD through flavorful vapor without causing any lingering smells that can impose on those around you.

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Products

If you are interested in vaping CBD, you should check out the CBD vape products from Dixie Botanicals®. Whether you just need a disposable CBD vape cartridge to screw on to your 510 threaded vape battery or are looking for a drippable CBD liquid to use with your box vape or vape pen, Dixie Botanicals® has you covered.

The Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Cartridgeis prefilled and disposable, making it an easy choice for those looking for a no fuss vape product. Each Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Cartridge provides 250 mg of CBD per 1 ml cartridge and is flavored with natural terpenes for a delicious sweet citrus and pine taste.

Simply screw the vape cartridge on to your 510 threaded battery, and you are ready to vape CBD wherever vaping is permitted. Don't have a vape battery? Shop our store to find your perfect vape now.

Similarly, Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquidis a unique CBD product that can be added to specifically equipped vaporizers like certain vape pens, allowing you to vape CBD with big, flavorful puffs.

We've formulated our award-winning CBD into a drippable vape liquid to infuse your vape sessions with the benefits of CBD. Dixie Botanicals CBD Vape Liquid is available in three delicious flavors: Sour Watermelon, Vanilla Caramel, and Blackberry Lemonade.

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquid works with most liquid-compatible vaporizers, so you are covered whether you use a powerful modified box vape or a discreet vape pen. The bottle's convenient dropper top makes it easy to add the CBD juice to the tank or cartridge of your favorite liquid vape device.

Each 30 mL bottle of Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquid contains a total of 1000 mg of CBD, and every full 1 mL dropper of CBD vape liquid contains just under 34 mg of CBD. The amount of CBD you will receive per puff will vary depending on the strength of your battery, the duration of your puff, and the amount of vapor you take in.

Learn more about how to use Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquid.

CBD Vape Bundles

Medical Marijuana, Inc. has everything you need to begin vaping CBD. We offer Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquid bundled with a choice of vape pens to give beginners everything they need to get started vaping CBD. You can get any of our three vape liquid flavors along with one of our vape pens best designed for beginners, including the KandyPens Rubi or Special K vapes.

The KandyPens Rubi takes advantage of the super thin design of the popular pod style of vape pen. Feather light and just 4 inches tall, the Rubi is low profile and discreet, making it a great choice for those who want to take their vape pen with them wherever they go and remain subtle about vaping. The Rubi's refillable 1 ml pod holds enough vape liquid for about 34 mg of CBD. You can purchase this CBD vape bundle here.

Those beginner vapers who want larger clouds of vapor and a more powerful battery, we've bundled the KandyPens Special-K vape pen with Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquid to get you started puffing large clouds of CBD vapor. Bigger than the Rubi in size but just as discreet, the Special-K is made to look like an ink pen, complete with faux pen cap that is removed to access the vape's mouthpiece. The Special-K comes with a pair of refillable 1 ml glass tanks that can easily be switched out, making swapping between Dixie Botanicals® CBD Vape Liquid flavors a snap. Grab this bundle here.

If you prefer to use a disposable vape cartridge from Dixie Botanicals®, we have a quick start bundle for you as well. We've packaged our CBD vape cartridge with the KandyPens Slim battery. This sleek, incredibly slim battery fits our CBD vape cartridge perfectly. There are no buttons to press - just take a puff from the vape and it will automatically activate. Thanks to its small size, you can take the KandyPens Slim with your wherever you go for fast access to your CBD. You can get this vape bundle here.

You can learn more about CBD vape bundles here.

Have More Questions?

Want to learn more about topics like vaping CBD, the benefits of CBD, the types of CBD products available, and more? Looking for answers to more of your CBD questions?

Visit our CBD Oil Education and Vaping 101 pages to find everything you need to know about using CBD products.

