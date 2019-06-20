Medical Marijuana : How to Choose the Right Vape

Need help finding your perfect vape? Our complete vaporizer shopping guide will ask the right questions and make the right suggestions from among our best vapes, so you can find your new favorite vape.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. offers dozens of vaporizers in our store. This wide range in choice means that we likely have the perfect vape for you, but it can also make it difficult to find the right one from among the many vapes we sell.

This nuanced guide will help you to navigate the vaporizers in our store to find the one that works best for you. First, though, let's look at the parts of the vape. We will be referencing these terms while we help you shop.

What are the Parts of the Vape?

Regardless of the vape you choose, it will have the same general parts. We will reference these parts regularly in this guide to help you best choose the options you want in your vape.

Battery or Power Source: All vaporizers will need a power source in order to work. Vapes turn this electrical power into heat in order to bring your vape material to its vaporization point. Most vapes use a battery, but some tabletop models use a cord, meaning you'll be tied to a wall outlet when you vape.

Atomizer or Heat Source: As we mentioned above, your vape will turn electrical power into heat. This is done by a heating source like an atomizer or coil for example. This heat is then applied to your vape material (dry herb, wax, oil, liquid, etc.) to heat it to its vaporization point to create vapor you can inhale.

Tank or Chamber: Your vape will also a place for you to load your vape material to be vaped. This is often called a tank or chamber. In some cases, the tank is combined with the atomizer in a single unit. These are typically called cartridges. They are sometimes available prefilled with vape material and can be thrown away once the prefilled material is gone.

Mouthpiece: This is the part of the vape that you will use to inhale the vapor. It will extend out from the vape so that you can put it to your lips and inhale. In larger tabletop models, this might be a long rubber tube.

What Do You Want to Vape?

To choose your perfect vaporizer, first you'll need to decide what you intend to vape. Vape material falls into one of three categories: dry herb, waxes and similar concentrates, and oils and liquids.

Dry Herbs

Are you interested in vaping dry herb with your vape? These vapes work by heating a chamber to bring the active compounds in your dry herb to their vaporization point without combusting the material. Here are three great vapes to get you started vaping dry herbs.

Pulsar Apx V2:

5 preset temperature settings

Single-button functionality

30 second warmup time

4 inches tall

Grenco Science G Pen Elite:

Precise temperature control

All-ceramic heating chamber

Digital LCD display

30 second warmup time

DaVinci IQ:

Offers both preset and customizable vape temperatures

Smartphone app compatible

Standby mode prevents wasting your dry herb

Pass through charging allows use while powering battery

Wax and Similar Botanicals Extracts

Vaporizers have become a popular way to use botanical extracts like wax, shatter, budder, crumble and more because they offer a portable way to use these concentrated products. Wax vapes use an exposed atomizer to flash vaporize your botanical concentrate, creating a pure vapor.

KandyPens Crystal:

Single-button functionality

Four preset temperature settings

All quartz crystal glass atomizer

Pass through charging allows use while powering battery

Thisthingrips Roil Gen 3:

Single-button functionality

Coilless ceramic atomizer

Variable voltage battery for multiple heat settings

Smart battery technology remembers the last heating setting

KandyPens Prism:

Single-button functionality

Four preset temperature settings

Uses both a dual quartz rod atomizer and a ceramic coil-less atomizer

Just 4 inches tall

Oils and Liquids

Some vape pens were designed to vape thinner consistency oils and liquids, like the CBD Vape products from Dixie Botanicals®. These three compact refillable vapes are perfect for liquid vape products.

KandyPens Feather:

Autodraw activation

Flat, pocket-friendly design

Just 3 inches tall

2 ml refillable tank

KandyPens Special-K:

Single-button functionality

Three preset temperature settings

Two refillable 1 ml glass tanks

Supports standard 510 threading

KandyPens RUBI:

Autodraw activation

Uses OCELL Ceramic Coil Technology

Just 3 inches tall

1 ml refillable tank

Multi-Use Vapes

Some vapes, like the ones below, were designed to be compatible with more than one type of vape material. These vapes allow you to vape both dry herb and botanical extracts, seamlessly switching between the two. Get the most out of your vape with these multi-use options.

Boundless CFX:

Compatible with dry herb and wax

All ceramic heating chamber

Precise temperature control

20 second warmup time

KandyPens MIVA 2:

Compatible with dry herb and wax

Two preset temperature settings

Hybrid ceramic conduction/convection oven

OLED Digital Display

Storz & Bickel Crafty:

Compatible with dry herb and wax

Smartphone app compatible

Just over 4 inches tall

Precise heating control

How Important Is Size/Portability?

Another way to think about it is this: where do you plan to use your vape? Knowing where you will use your vape most helps you decide how important size will be when choosing a new vaporizer. Will you use it mostly at home or will you be taking it with your wherever you go?

Tabletop

If you will be vaping only at home, then a tabletop vape will work well for you. These sturdy units will usually need an electrical outlet to plug in to, making them hard to move around, but if you won't be taking your vape with you, then the power, convection heating, customizable temperature, and capacity of these larger vapes make them stand out against smaller vapes. When shopping for a tabletop vape, the Volcano is a smart choice. One of the first vaporizers on the scene, it remains the gold standard in at home vapes.

Storz & Bickel Volcano:

Works with dry herbs and botanical concentrates

Customizable heat settings

Hot air convection heating

Large LED display

Handheld

Not as large as tabletop vapes, these handheld units combine many of the high end features common in tabletop vapes with a more manageable size. While handheld vapes are more portable than tabletop vapes, they aren't nearly as discreet as vape pens. However, they offer a balance of size, features, and customization that can't be found in tabletop or pen style vapes. The Apollo Airvape, about the size of a larger smartphone, is fully customizable and comes with interchangeable parts to shift between dry herb and extracts.

Apollo Airvape X:

Works with dry herbs and botanical concentrates

Precision temperature controls

Hybrid conduction and convection heating method

Thin half inch thick design.

Mini

Once you get down to pen style sized vapes and smaller, portability becomes the main feature. These mini vapes can slide into nearly any pocket or purse, and because they are so small, they are easy to use when on the move. For consumers looking to use waxy extracts, the KandyPens Galaxy makes 'dabbing' on the go a reality. The Galaxy vape uses standard 510 threading, so you can also swap out its wax atomizer for prefilled oil cartridges seamlessly.

KandyPens Galaxy:

Designed for botanicals extracts and wax.

Three temperature settings

Dual coil quartz crystal atomizer

Single button functionality

Micro

Finally, some vapes are so small, that they provide unrivaled discretion and portability at the sacrifice of some features. These super small vapes often have a single optimized vape temperature and may forgo buttons for autodraw activation. Micro vapes usually work with vape oils and liquids stored in slim tanks and cartridges that work best with small vapes. One of the smallest vapes we sell is the innovative HoneyStick MiniMax. Designed to look like an auto key fob, the MiniMax can be attached to your keyring for fast use anywhere vaping is allowed.

HoneyStick MiniMax Fob:

Universal 510 thread

Single button functionality

Contains smart chip technology for optimal temperature

Battery only - doesn't come with a tank

How Much Do You Want to Spend?

The final consideration for many consumers - and often the most important - is price. Vapes can range in cost from under $20 to several hundred or more, depending on size, options, and construction materials.

Price is No Concern

If you want the vaporizer with the most customization, best features, and highest power, it is hard to go wrong with the Storz & Bickel Volcanofeatured above.

Want these same features in a handheld unit? Then the Storz & Bickel Mighty is the vape for you. Like all Storz & Bickel products, the Mighty justifies its cost with unrivaled quality and innovation.

Storz & Bickel Mighty:

Works with dry herbs and botanical concentrates

Precise temperature control

Patented combined convection and conduction heating

Digital display

Well… It's Some Concern

You don't need to spend a ton to get a quality vaporizer. Many of the vapes we mentioned earlier are priced under $150. The Boundless CFXoffers the ability to vape dry herb and extracts with the same vape, and features high end options like an all ceramic chamber and precise temperature control. If you are only looking to vape dry herb, then you might try the DaVinci MIQRO. The little brother of the DaVinci IQ, the MIQRO offers many of the same features in a smaller package.

DaVinci MIQRO:

Designed for botanical herbs

All ceramic air path

Four preset vape temperature ranges

Smart Path Technology gradually increases temperature over your vaping session

I'm Vaping on a Budget

You can skip the big investment altogether with affordable vape options from Medical Marijuana, Inc. You can begin vaping either botanical waxes or liquids and oils for under $20 with vapes like KandyPens Featherand the Atmos Nano. These no nonsense vapes simplify vaping to its core, relying on optimization rather than customization for the perfect vaping session.

Atmos Nano:

Designed for botanical wax

Single button functionality

Quartz rod atomizers

Slim pen style shape

What to Look for in a Vape

Regardless of what type of vaporizer you are looking for, you will want to purchase one that you can trust. Quality construction and high end materials like titanium, quartz, and ceramic ensure that your vape will be around for years to come.

But in case something does happen, shop for vaporizers that come with manufacturer warranties. Some vapes, like the Firefly, have a limited warranty, while others, like KandyPensand Arizers, back their batteries with a lifetime guarantee.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. has carefully cultivated the selection of vapes we offer in our store, choosing those with quality you can trust. Shop our complete line of vapes here.

Want to learn more? Visit our Vaping 101 page for everything you need to know about vaping.