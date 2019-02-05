Medical Marijuana, Inc. : Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Hosts Second Cannabinoid Medicine Course for Doctors in Brazil

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil hosted its second Cannabinoid Medicine course on Feb. 1, 2019, at the HempMeds® Brasil office in São Paulo.

The objective of the course, which was attended by doctors of many specialties, was to help educate on how cannabis interacts with the human body, the different treatment possibilities using cannabinoids and how cannabidiol (CBD) has the potential to help improve the wellbeing of Brazilians. The class was taught by Dr. Joaquim Daniel, Dr. Paula Vinha, Dr. Ailane Araujo, Cannabis Regulation Specialist Ricardo Handro, HempMeds® Brasil Director of Medical Affairs Dr. Junior Gibelli, HempMeds® Institutional Relations Director Norberto Fischer, and HempMeds® Vice President Caroline Heinz.

"The event was a great success – we had many doctors show genuine interest in the work that we are doing and we were able to take a deep dive into why CBD needs to be recognized as a part of the next wave of healthcare in Brazil," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "We hope to further develop our ongoing relationship with Brazilian healthcare professionals."

"Our Company aims to continue to be leaders in cannabis education with influential events like this one that bring doctors together to discuss the benefits of CBD," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Growing our company is about so much more than just expanding access to CBD, but also expanding the world's knowledge about it and helping to continue pushing to be leaders on educating the world about CBD and other cannabinoids and their various health and wellness benefits."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br .

