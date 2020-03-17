Medical Marijuana, Inc. : Subsidiary Kannaway® Becomes First Company to Legally Import CBD Products Into Russia

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® has been granted Russia's first-ever certificate to legally import cannabidiol (CBD) products into the country.

According to the certificate, Kannaway® "is the first company in the Russian Federation to have cannabidiol in its products." This certification allows Kannaway® to import its wide range of CBD products into the country, including the Company's popular tinctures, oils, skincare products and more.

"We have achieved a huge milestone for both Kannaway and Russia with this certificate," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "No other CBD products have legally been imported and sold to Russian consumers. This presents a unique opportunity for us to share the global buzz about the potential benefits CBD can offer and help people in Russia incorporate it into their everyday lives."

In recent months, Kannaway® has been expanding greatly in both Asia and Europe. Europe has quickly become the Company's largest market since the inception of operations on the continent in 2018 and in late 2019 the Company announced that it is starting to offer its products throughout Asia. So far this year, the Company has also expanded into Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"We are not strangers to being the first company to import CBD into a country as we were the first in several others including Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay and Bulgaria," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "When entering a new market, it's important to prioritize education and set quality product standards for others to follow and create a safe supply chain for all."

About Kannaway®



Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc. We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

