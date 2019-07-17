Medical Marijuana, Inc. : Subsidiary Kannaway® Grows International Leadership Team With Janne Heimonen as Managing Director of European Division

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that that its subsidiary Kannaway® has appointed Janne Heimonen as Managing Director of its burgeoning European Division.

Kannaway® currently ships its products to many countries within the EU. The company is working to expand access to CBD and hemp throughout Europe and has grown to a nearly $40 million revenue run rate since its official launch in 2018. Kannaway® will focus its next international expansion in Asia, targeting Japan as its first Asian marketplace.

"Kannaway is fortunate that Janne joined our team last year and we're excited to see his professional expertise and development take our Company to the next level in European markets," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Research firm Prohibition Partners is forecasting that Europe is poised to become the world's largest legal cannabis market over the next five years and we're excited to be at the forefront of that expansion."

Heimonen brings more than 25 years of leadership and sales experience in the direct selling industry, fulfilling roles in both European and U.S.-based companies. Starting his direct selling career in 1994, Heimonen began selling health and wellness products as an independent distributor. After earning a degree in International Marketing Management, he began his management career as an executive for a direct selling company in Scandinavia and, as he gained success in his sales and marketing roles, held several International Director and President positions in large U.S.-based direct selling companies. He also ran his own direct selling consultancy and has been involved in several B2B operations.

"I have a passion for direct selling and the rights of consumers to look after their own health and wellness," said Kannaway® Europe Managing Director Janne Heimonen. "Hemp is a real gift to people around the world and I'm excited to help Kannaway, a company with an impressive history of pioneering the market, play a big role in the comeback of this wonderful plant."

Heimonen will use his robust knowledge of management, market development and sales to help Kannaway® continue to build out its operations throughout Europe and find the more innovative ways to bring CBD products to consumers there.

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com/ .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.