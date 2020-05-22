Medical Marijuana, Inc. : Subsidiary Kannaway® Welcomes Leading Network Marketer Daniele Paiola Bellucci to the Company

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has added leading network marketer Daniele Paiola Bellucci to the Company.

"We are very excited that Mr. Paiola Bellucci has joined the Kannaway organization and welcome him to our team," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Mr. Paiola Bellucci's track record in the network marketing industry and entrepreneurial successes speak for themselves."

Mr. Paiola Bellucci began his network marketing career at Kyani and then had a breakthrough experience at Coin Space, where he quickly became one of the leading distributors of the company, building a network of over 15,000 members and generating sales of over $1M per month at the age of 25 years old. Mr. Paiola Bellucci then became a founder of Keynaut, an innovative epigenetics company that offers coffee and cosmetics products.

"I am thrilled to welcome Daniele to Kannaway. He is an inspired and inspiring leader... the perfect person with whom Kannaway Italy can grow to a significant success. It is with great eagerness that I look forward to our association!" said Randy Schroeder, Kannaway® Master Distributor.

"I am honored to join Kannaway," said Mr. Paiola Bellucci. "As an entrepreneur it is always important to work with a fundamentally strong company, but also one that makes a positive impact on people's lives. No company that I have seen fulfills those requirements like Kannaway does."

Kannaway® is a rapidly expanding network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Most recently the company has expanded into new markets in Vietnam, Russia and Japan.

To learn more about Kannaway®, visit the Kannaway® website .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

