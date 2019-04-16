Medical Marijuana, Inc. : Subsidiary Phyto Animal Health Adds Skin Vitality to World's Leading CBD Pet Product Line

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, subsidiary Phyto Animal Health today announced the launch of its newest cannabidiol (CBD) pet product, Skin Vitality.

Skin Vitality is a salve formulated for use as an itch and hot spot treatment balm. The salve is intended to treat itching, support muscle and skin recovery and provide relief for hot spots, wounds, bug bites, flea dermatitis and rashes.

"Animals experience extreme skin discomfort and irritability just like humans do. Phyto Animal Health's new Skin Vitality salve is specially formulated for the sensitive skin of dogs, cats and horses to provide them with an all-natural method of relief and recovery," said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. "We aren't just here to sell products - we want to educate consumers on what CBD is and its potential therapeutic benefits for their pets."

Skin Vitality is veterinarian-recommended and is now available for purchase on the Phyto Animal Health website. Each 1.3 FL oz. container of this new skin salve offers:

50 mg of CBD per container sourced from hemp plants that contain less than 0.3% THC

Skin-soothing ingredients such as almond oil, beeswax and Cinnamomum Camphora essential oil

Certificate of Analysis verifying the product's Triple Lab Tested™ cannabinoid content and safety

"As more research continues on the various ways CBD can improve the wellness of both humans and animals, we aim to continue listening to our customers on how CBD has helped them and their pets, while we continue to bring the highest quality products to market," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We are excited about the many pets that have already benefited from Phyto Animal Health's products and expect to see many more with the creation of this product."

Phyto Animal Health offers a line of CBD hemp oil supplements and hemp products targeted to cats, dogs and horses. CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians for cardiovascular, orthopedic and mental animal health. These products offer an abundant number of terpenes, essential fatty acids and other cannabinoids found naturally in hemp.

"After educating myself on the wide range of benefits that CBD can provide as a natural treatment for pets, I am proud to join Phyto Animal Health in innovating the pet CBD market with products that address the health and wellness needs of many types of animals," said Phyto Animal Health Advisory Board Member Dr. Robert Klostermann, DVM. "I hope that my vast experience in the veterinary field can help the company continue to formulate high-quality products like the Skin Vitality and the company's other CBD products."

To learn more about Phyto Animal Health Skin Vitality, please visit https://shop.phytoanimalhealth.com/skin-vitality.html .

About Phyto Animal Health

As a company that cares about the health and wellbeing of all animals, Phyto Animal Health also cares about the earth. Using the least amount of water and other resources to create its products, the Company aims to leave the smallest footprint possible while helping provide cats, dogs and horses with the nutrients they need to have outstanding mental and physical health.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts ® . Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop .

