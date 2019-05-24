Medical Marijuana : Introduces Nutritious Hemp Foods to Store

You can now shop for a full line of nutritious hemp seed hearts, hemp protein powder, hemp snacks, and hemp seed oil supplements on our online store.

As part of our mission to bring all the health benefits of cannabis plant to our customers, Medical Marijuana, Inc. has expanded our line of hemp products to include hemp foods. This line of foods and supplements, created with the seeds of the hemp plant, offer health conscious consumers a natural way to boost the nutritional value of their diet each day.

Hemp is considered a superfood because of its high levels of important building blocks to a healthy body like essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, omega fatty acids, and more. You can find more information about the full nutritional benefits of hemp seeds here.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s online store now carries hemp food products from well known brands like Bob's Red Mill, Larabar, Nutiva, and more, including hemp seeds, hemp snacks, hemp seed oil, and hemp protein, giving you a wide range of options for adding the nutritional benefits of hemp to your diet.

Hemp Seeds & Snacks

Hemp seeds are a valuable nutritional source, providing high levels of plant-based protein, fiber, omega fatty acids, and vitamins and minerals. In most cases, hemp seeds are shelled, or hulled, to expose the softer inner 'heart.' These hemp seeds and hemp hearts can be eaten by themselves or added to your favorite healthy foods, like salads, smoothies, yogurt, cereals, oatmeal, and more. In the Larabar Blueberry Lavender Hemp Bar, hemp seeds are combined with blueberries, dates, apple, almonds, and lavender oil in an all-natural energy bar.

Hemp Protein Powder

Hemp protein is a valuable natural plant-based source of protein. Made from milled hemp seeds, hemp protein comes in the form of powder. Hemp protein can be mixed into smoothies and liquids or used as a partial flour substitute in many recipes for baked goods.

Nutiva Organic Hemp Protein(available in chocolate, vanilla, and unflavored) provides 15 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving. Nutiva's high fiber Organic Hemp Proteindelivers 12 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein in each serving.

Navitas Naturals Organic Hemp Powderis 50% protein by weight and includes all the essential amino acids that make a complete protein, as well as hemp's many vitamins and minerals.

Bob's Red Mill Hemp Protein Powderprovides you with 14 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber in each ¼ cup serving.

Carrington Farms Organic Flax Hemp Blend,made withmilled hemp seeds and milled flax seeds to provide the best of both uniquely nutritious seeds, can be used like traditional hemp protein products.

Hemp Seed Oil

If you'd rather add the nutritious benefits of hemp to your diet with an easy to take supplement, then Hemp Oil Capsules from Deva Vegan Vitaminsare right for you. A nutrient dense hemp seed oil soft capsule, add them to your existing daily vitamin and supplement routine to seamlessly incorporate the benefits of hemp to your diet.

Shop the Medical Marijuana, Inc. storeto find our full line of hemp food products or to learn more about the benefits of adding hemp to your diet, click here.