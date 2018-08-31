Log in
Medical Marijuana : Introducing New Dixie Botanicals CBD Gel Caps to the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Store

08/31/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

The latest addition to the Dixie Botanicals® brand, CBD Gel Caps are designed for Medical Marijuana, Inc. customers looking to add CBD to their health and fitness routine.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CBD brand Dixie Botanicals® has launched its newest product - CBD Gel Caps - available now in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. online store. A first-of-its-kind gel cap for the Dixie Botanicals® brand, CBD Gel Caps offer unrivaled convenience and portability to keep our customers moving all day long.

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Gel Capsoffer a high-quality CBD supplement in a form that's perfect for those always on the go. They are are taste-free and easy to take as part of your daily vitamin and supplement routine, while their small size makes swallowing them comfortable.

These CBD Gel Caps do not need to be refrigerated and can be stored where you use them most, including your nightstand, medicine cabinet, or desk drawer. You can also take CBD Gel Caps with you, tossing them into your gym bag, laptop case, or backpack, so they will be on hand when you need them, wherever life takes you.

The CBD hemp oil in Dixie Botanicals® CBD Gel Caps is decarboxylated to attain its maximum CBD content. Each gel cap offers 25 mg of CBD from our full-spectrum CBD hemp oil, along with the essential vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and trace cannabinoids also found naturally in hemp oil.

Once you give them a try, we're sure that our Dixie Botanicals® CBD Gel Caps will quickly become your new favorite nutritional supplement. Dixie Botanicals® products have been designed specifically for athletes, fitness buffs, and anyone who maintains an active lifestyle and wants to perform at their peak. The brand includes CBD tincture sprays, CBD vapes, CBD isolate, CBD dab oil, and more.

You can find Dixie Botanicals® products now in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. online store. Want to learn more about CBD and our line of CBD products? Visit our CBD Oil Educationpage now.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 20:31:04 UTC
