Medical Marijuana : Is Vaping Safe?

Vaping has been touted as an innovative, effective, and healthy alternative to smoking, but many consumers ask - is it safe?

Whether you are new to vaping or have been using a vape for years, you likely want to know if vaping is safe to do each day as a way of using your favorite dry botanicals and extracts. Here, we will take a look at how vaping works, compare vaping with smoking as a consumption method, and help you find the safest vape material available.

What is Vaping?

Vaporizing heats your vape material (dry herb, botanical extract, e-liquid, etc.) to its vaporization point, a temperature that is below the point when combustion occurs but hot enough to turn the active ingredients in your vape material into an inhalable vapor.

Vaporizers use a heating source, usually called an atomizer, to turn electrical power into heat, which is then applied to your vape material to create vapor you can inhale.

Using a vaporizer allows you to take advantage of the active ingredients in your vape material without burning it, avoiding many of the toxins and carcinogens that are released by combustion when smoking. Keep reading to learn more about why vaping is seen as safer than smoking.

Is Vaping Safer Than Smoking?

Many consumers begin vaping to avoid the dangers of smoking. That is because smoking burns botanical material to release its active ingredients, but it also produces carbon monoxide and other dangerous byproducts that can negatively affect your health.

Researchers comparing vaping to smoking concludedthat 'vaporization… is a safe and effective mode of delivery,' after they found that vaporizers deliver the same compound potency to the bloodstream while producing reduced carbon monoxide and without causing adverse events.

By avoiding combustion, vapes do not create the same harmful by-products created by smoking, including:

Toxins

Carcinogens

Carbon monoxide

Tar

Ammonia

Particulate matter

Respiratory Irritants

Is Vaping Safe?

In general, vaping is a safe method for consuming your favorite botanicals. However, with some considerations, you can help ensure that every vape session is as safe and enjoyable as possible.

The safety of your vaping sessions will be affected greatly by the quality of the materials that you vape. Not all dry herbs, waxes, oils, and vape liquids are created equal. You will absorb the compounds within the materials that you vape, so you want to make sure to only use high-quality products made with ingredients that are 'GRAS' or generally regarded as safe.

The best vape products are tested for residual solvents and other chemicals that might make their way into finished products. All Medical Marijuana, Inc. CBD products, including our vape oil and liquid, is held to our strict Triple Lab Tested™standard.

When looking at concentrates like waxes, oils, and liquids, choose products that are made with non-toxic solvents like CO2. Any dry herb you vape should be cultivated without chemicals that can then transfer toxic components to the vapor you inhale. This will further protect you against potential contamination of your vapor by residual chemicals.

The temperature that you use when vaping also affects the quality of your vapor. Harmful toxins enter your vapor when higher temperatures are reached - starting at trace amounts at 365°F and continue in higher amounts as temperatures increase to combustion. Using lower temperature settings on your vaporizer can help keep your vapor clear of harmful compounds.

Even though it is safer than smoking, those with respiratory issues like asthma may find vaping too irritating to the lungs and throat and may be better off choosing a different consumption method.

Want to Learn More About Vaping?

Visit our complete beginner's guide to vapingfor everything you need to know about vaping, including the benefits of vaping, your choice in vaporizers, and of course, how to vape.

Need a new vape? Visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. storeto shop our full line of vaporizers, or check out our vaporizer buyer's guideto help you find your perfect vape.

Ready to try vaping CBD for yourself? You can find CBD vape products from our Dixie Botanicals® brand here.