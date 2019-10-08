Medical Marijuana : Kannaway Honored with Pair of Golden Bridge Awards in Business Excellence

Portfolio company adds to award count with Golden Bridge Awards in Healthcare Products and Services.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary Kannawayhas earned two prestigious Golden Bridge Awards®, supporting their role as a leader in the CBD industry and demonstrating the acceptance of CBD by mainstream business.

Kannaway received a Silver Award for Company of the Year in the Healthcare Products and Services category, and the company's CEO Blake Schroeder earned a Gold Award for International Executive of the Year in the Healthcare Products and Services category.

Kannaway distributes its line of hemp and CBD products through its international network of brand ambassadors. This grassroots, word-of-mouth model for marketing CBD hemp oil has proven effective, with thousands of brand ambassadors partnering with Kannaway to share the benefits of CBD.

'More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards Finalists and Winners,' according to the website for the awards.

The Golden Bridge Awards is an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring the best companies in every major industry from large corporations to start-ups. The awards are currently in their 11th year of recognizing business excellence around the world.

Participating companies span North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America in categories such as Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and more.

Our portfolio company Kannaway was recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards for its efforts to pioneer strict safety standards for the entire CBD industry and its international expansion efforts throughout Europe. Kannaway has grown rapidly over the past few years, hosting educational events in the U.S. and around the world to share the benefits and business opportunities tied to CBD.

The company also joined the European Industrial Hemp Association. As an EIHA member, Kannaway will participate in the organization's operational and legislative activities as part of Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s mission to bring access to top quality hemp and CBD products to as many people as possible around the world.

Kannaway's European operations alone have garnered nearly $60 million in sales over the past three years, a figure that continues to increase each year.

Heading Kannaway during this period of expansion is CEO Blake Schroeder, who brought with him to the company years of experience in the direct selling space. Schroeder received a Gold Award for International CEO of the Year in the health space for his efforts to position Kannaway as a leader in the global CBD market.

'Since new management took control in March 2016, the Company's management team has been committed to product innovation and industry advancement,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'Blake has been a key player in growing Kannaway and the entire portfolio of companies into a well-respected international industry leader.'

When asked about winning a Golden Bridge Award, Schroeder said, 'I am honored to receive this international executive award on behalf of Kannaway and am thankful to see the team's hard work recognized as well.'

'Though we have accomplished tremendous revenue and operational growth within the past year, we are confident that the future holds many more exciting, record-breaking accomplishments and that we will continue to excel at producing the highest-quality hemp products on the market,' Schroeder continued.

These two awards add to Kannaway's already impressive award count. Earlier in 2019, Kannaway and Schroeder took home a pair of Stevie Awardsfor Fastest-Growing Company and top CEO.

