Medical Marijuana : Launches Dixie Botanicals Canada®

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2018 - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it has launched its newest brand, Dixie Botanicals Canada®, partnering with Canadian extraction and formulation company Salvation Botanicals, Ltd. ('Salvation').

Dixie Botanicals Canada® will be introducing its line of cannabidiol (CBD)-only, consumer-friendly products to the recently legalized Canadian cannabis market. All Dixie Botanicals Canada® products are crafted using expertly cultivated and scientifically-extracted cannabis oil and will be available in a variety of delivery methods including liquids, capsules, and oral sprays.

'The company is pleased to be launching this well-known and highly-regarded brand to such a promising market,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus. 'Dixie Botanicals Canada now offers a collection of innovative, high-quality products while consistently meeting their ever-growing customers' needs.'

The launch of Dixie Botanicals in Canada follows Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s recent announcement of its signed contract with Salvation. Through its new agreement with Salvation, Medical Marijuana, Inc. will continue to offer the same level of quality and expertise with many of these prestigious brands and products in Canada.

'Medical Marijuana, Inc. will continue to be a company of firsts by being one of the first companies to work with one of Canada's premium manufacturers to bring innovative products to market,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. Director of Canadian Operations, Kenneth Smith. 'We are excited the see the many opportunities this new market brings and the many people who we're able to help get access to CBD through this new brand.'

'Salvation is very pleased to be working with the Medical Marijuana, Inc. team,' said Salvation Chief Finance Officer Rob McIntyre. 'They bring a wealth of knowledge that will assist Salvation in providing the Canadian market with the highest quality products possible.'

Medical Marijuana, Inc. produces industry-leading CBD brands including Dixie Botanicals®, Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™), Cannabis Beauty Defined®, HempMeds® and Phyto Animal Health™ in the United States and many other Latin American and European countries for distribution.

About Dixie Botanicals Canada®

Regarded as one of the most well-recognized brands in the industry, Dixie Botanicals® Canada offers innovative cannabidiol (CBD) products for health-conscious consumers. Our formulation experts include scientists, clinical herbalists and nutritionists who work to integrate our cannabis oil into a variety of unique products. We test and analyze our products from seed to shelf, ensuring that every natural product we offer is free from contaminants and of the highest quality possible. For more information, visit: https://dixiebotanicals.ca.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About Salvation Botanicals, Ltd.

Salvation Botanicals is a private company based in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, that is dedicated to the testing and production of high quality standardized cannabinoid products for the international cannabis market. Salvation operates one of the first analytics laboratories in Canada, licensed by Health Canada to test cannabis and derivatives.

Salvation Botanicals holds a Dealer's License under the Controlled Substances Act, with authority to extract and produce oil within Health Canada guidelines. In 2016 Health Canada granted Salvation a Hemp Processing License (HPL) permitting production and sale and export of seed & grain and its derivatives.

