Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Marijuana : Launches Herb Accessories in Online Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:13am EST

We now offer a full line of smoking, dabbing, and vaping accessories in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store, making us your one stop shop for all your accessory needs.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. isn't just your trusted source of cannabis news and education. We also sell the tools and accessories you need to ensure you have the best smoking, dabbing, or vaping experience possible.

Newly added to our shop are storage solutionsfor your dry herb and herbal extracts, aluminum and rosewood grinders. We also added smoking and dabbing hardware, including pipes, water pipes, and dab rigs.

Our experienced team personally vetted the products we feature in our store from among the hundreds of potential accessories available on the market, choosing only top quality products, so you can be confident that you are buying the best when shopping the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store.

To help you get started with these dry herb and herbal extract accessories and guide you as you shop the accessories in our store, Medical Marijuana, Inc. has provided comprehensive buyer's guides and step by step how to's to give you tips for purchasing and using our new line of accessories. You can find these helpful educational posts here.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. was already your go-to retailer for the best dry herb and herbal extract vaporizers. Now we have expanded our products to include smoking, dabbing, and vaporizing accessories to meet the needs and budgets of the beginner, the experienced, and everyone in between.

Known for our quality selection of tabletop and portable vaporizers, Medical Marijuana, Inc. expanded our selection to include vaporizers from top brands like Grenco Science, Atmos, and DaVinci. In our shop, you can choose from among dozens of options in our curated collection of vapes to find your ideal tabletop vaporizer or vape pen.

We invite you to browse our complete line of accessories and hardware in our storenow or visit our education pageto learn more, including 'how to' articles for our newest products.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50aEGYPTIAN SATELLITE NILESAT : Satellites (NileSat) (EGSA.CA) - Central Auditing Organization Report
AQ
03:50aSOCIETE ARABE INTERNATIONALE DE BANQUE SAE : (SAIB) (SAIB.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2018 Results
AQ
03:50aSIDI KERIR PETROCHEMICALS : SKPC.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2018 Results
AQ
03:50aDELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:49aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : year net up 272% to AUD852m
AQ
03:49aZHUHAI INVESTMENT : H Inv expects 150+% increase in year net
AQ
03:48aGreat Wall Motor bets big on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
AQ
03:48aARQ : 2018 Full Year Preliminary Financial Report (Appendix 4E)
PU
03:48aNATTOPHARMA : Vitamin K2 vs Vitamin K1 paper published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences
AQ
03:47aToshiba Image Recognition SoC for Automotive Applications Integrates a Deep Neural Network Accelerator
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : resets growth strategy with cost cutting, divestment plans
3BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
4AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Peugeot-maker PSA lifts profit goal after record 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.