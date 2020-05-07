Medical Marijuana : Names Caroline Heinz and Raul Elizalde Co-CEOs of Subsidiary HempMeds®, Appoints Todd Morrow to Chief Information Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2020/PRNewswire/ - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the 'Company'), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that it has named Caroline Heinzand Raul Elizaldeco-CEOs of its subsidiary HempMeds® .

'It's been a humbling experience to see the drive and dedication that both of these professionals have showcased over the years,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'We saw our Latin American sales explode during 2018 and 2019, especially in Braziland Mexico. We are optimistic about how Raul and Caroline are adding their leadership to the global HempMeds brand.'

Caroline Heinz, formerly the Vice President of HempMeds® Brasil, joined the Company in 2014 when Brazil'sNational Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the import of HempMeds'® Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ as the first-ever legally imported hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) product. With the help of numerous families using CBD, Heinz helped pass legislation to get the Brazilian government to subsidize CBD for several indications. She was also able to grow the Company's sales in Brazil, successfully established two HempMeds® Brasiloffices, created a network of Brazilian doctors and medical professionals, and has partnered with research organizations to study the Company's CBD oil for safety and efficacy.

Raul Elizalde, formerly the President of HempMeds® Mexicoand Latin American operations, joined the Company in June 2017. He was an active medical cannabis advocate prior to joining the Company because of his fight to gain access to CBD hemp oil for his daughter Grace. Elizalde's fight led to the legalization of medical cannabis in Mexicoand, since joining the company, he has significantly grown HempMeds' presence and sales throughout Latin America, especially in Mexico. In Nov. 2017, Elizalde was invited to speak to the World Health Organization at the Expert Committee on Drug Dependence Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

'Medical Marijuana, Inc. is my family and I am very proud to be asked to step into this new role with such a smart and talented professional like Caroline,' said Elizalde. 'In my new role, I aim to utilize the successful strategies I used to grow HempMeds' sales in Latin Americaand apply them to the U.S. market. We will continue to build a brand that consumers can trust.'

In their new roles, Heinz and Elizalde will continue to lead daily operations for HempMeds® in Latin America, but will also oversee all marketing, sales and operations for HempMeds® in the U.S. and globally. The Company currently ships its products across the U.S. in all states where it is legal and in 40 other countries around the world. As Elizalde waits to be granted his work visa in the U.S., Heinz will oversee CEO duties from the Company's headquarters in San Diego.

'Growth happens when we stretch ourselves in new directions,' said Heinz. 'Working with HempMeds for half a decade now has taught me so much about myself and about the tremendous need the world has for CBD. Raul and I already make such a great team and we believe that we will be able to take our U.S. operations to the next level.'

In addition to these exciting announcements, HempMeds® President Todd Morrowwas promoted to become Chief Information Officer for Medical Marijuana, Inc. In his new role, Morrow will work with the Company's executive team to lead strategic decision making, cross-collaboration and planning to raise revenue and drive greater profitability within the organization's family of companies.

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguayand is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexicoand Brazilto understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

