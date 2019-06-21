Log in
Medical Marijuana : Original Hemp CBD Brand Dixie Botanicals® Adds CBD Sunscreen to Its Line of CBD Hemp Oil Products

06/21/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Dixie Botanicals®, the CBD company for those with active lifestyles, launched its newest product - CBD-Infused SPF 50 Sheer Touch Sunscreen - in partnership with premium sunscreen brand Surface®. Find it now in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. brand Dixie Botanicals® now includes CBD sunscreen created specifically to help soothe and rejuvenate your skin while shielding it from the sun.

Dixie Botanicals® + Surface® CBD-Infused SPF 50 Sheer Touch Sunscreen was developed through a partnership with Surface®, Southern California makers of top quality sunscreen and after sun care, to create a long lasting, water-resistant sunscreen that also supports overall skin health.

Our new CBD sunscreen is made with 99% pure CBD isolate, refined from our top quality hemp oil, infused with Surface®'s unbeatable Sheer Touch SPF 50 sunscreen. Each 4 ounce bottle contains a total of 100 mg of CBD that, when applied, is absorbed by the skin to interact with cannabinoid receptors there, helping to restore healthy skin.

This CBD sunscreen offers UVA/UVB broad spectrum sun protection and defense against damage caused by free radicals and environmental exposure, and relief from the effects of the sun's rays.

Dixie Botanicals® + Surface® CBD-Infused SPF50 Sheer Touch Sunscreen is also water resistant for up to 80 minutes and formulated to retain its SPF value when you get wet or sweat, so it will continue to protect you on even the hottest of days.

While most water resistant or waterproof sunscreens feel heavy, sticky, or oily, our Sheer Touch Sunscreen goes on light and absorbs quickly, so you can wear it comfortably whenever you go out in the sun, ideal for everyday skin protection.

Our CBD sunscreen is formulated in a deliciously fresh Tropix fragrance made of natural coconut, mango, and guava for a sweet island scent that won't overpower those around you.

Available in a convenient 4 ounce squeeze tube, you can toss Sheer Touch Sunscreen in your hiking pack, pool bag, beach tote, and more for access whenever you are outside in the sun.

Going to the beach? Dixie Botanicals® + Surface® CBD-Infused SPF50 Sheer Touch Sunscreen is reef safe, formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate to avoid any toxic effects on coral reefs and other marine life.

New Sheer Touch Sunscreen from Dixie Botanicals® combines the sun-shielding capabilities of Surface® premium SPF50 sunscreen lotion with the restoring effects of CBD to protect and soothe sun exposed skin.

You can find Dixie Botanicals® + Surface® CBD-Infused SPF50 Sheer Touch Sunscreen now in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. storealongside other great CBD products from brands like Dixie Botanicals®, Real Scientific Hemp Oil™, and HempMeds®. We've also bundled our new CBD sunscreen with Dixie Botanicals® CBD Isolate Tincture.

Want to learn more about CBD, its effects, and our complete line of CBD products? Visit our CBD Oil Educationpage now.

Note: While CBD supports healthy looking skin, it has not been shown to protect skin from sun exposure.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:09:02 UTC
