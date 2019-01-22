Medical Marijuana : PBS NewsHour Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Discussing Hemp's Future in the U.S. and the Government Shutdown's Effect On It

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2019 - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it has garnered news coverage in national news publication PBS NewsHour.

A Jan. 8, 2019, article on the 2018 Farm Bill and the government shutdown entitled, 'Why Hemp Could Take Off (and How the Shutdown is Fueling Uncertainty)' features an interview with Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus discussing how the current government shutdown is making it harder for farmers and hemp businesses alike to operate under the new legislation passed for hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill passed in late December. The bill legalizes hemp federally and takes it off the list of controlled substances in the U.S.

'We're very pleased to be included in the ongoing conversation about the potential for exponential growth of the hemp industry in the U.S.,' said Titus. 'We hope that farmers will soon be able to complete the necessary guidelines to be able to begin harvesting hemp across the nation.'

The article outlines how the 2018 Farm Bill established guidelines for hemp farmers to begin growing legally throughout the U.S., but now, because of the government shutdown, the Department of Agriculture has been closed and hasn't been able to process and approve these new hemp cultivation plans.

In the article, Dr. Titus is quoted saying: 'Many growers had initially hoped to meet all the necessary federal guidelines by late February, to allow enough time to plan crop rotations and source seeds. Seeds are generally planted starting in April, and harvesting takes place in the months of September and October. The shutdown has thrown that timeline off.'

PBS NewsHour is a radio and digital platform that has been operating since 1983. The website garners more than six million unique monthly visitors and has won high marks for original reporting, interactive forums and substantive news coverage on the Internet. In addition, the PBS NewsHour website features Extra, an interactive current events site for students and teachers that includes more than 150 lesson plans for bringing current events into the classroom.

