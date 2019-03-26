Medical Marijuana : Portfolio Companies Partner with Mr. Checkout

International distribution leader signs with Phyto Animal Health and HempMeds to increase reach of the companies' CBD products.

Two of Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio companies, HempMeds® and Phyto Animal Health, have signed agreements with Mr. Checkout in recent months, adding to their distribution channels and increasing their exposure in the wider retail market. As the CBD market continues its upward growth trend, potentially reaching $22 billion by 2022, this expanded market reach of Medical Marijuana, Inc. products is all the more important.

First, Phyto Animal Health, a leader in the pet CBD market, signed with the distribution companylast November. This partnership increased the number of outlets nationwide that feature Phyto Animal Health by adding thousands of members of the Independent Pet Retailer Association to the stores that carry the company's hemp and CBD pet products.

'We are elated to partner with Mr. Checkout to distribute our hemp pet products to thousands of new retailers,' said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. 'We are constantly seeking opportunities to expand our reach and we trust this deal will help us increase access to CBD and raise awareness about the many health and wellness benefits of CBD for companion animals.'

Then, this past week, HempMeds®, the first company to offer commercial CBD hemp oil products to customers nationwide, also signed an agreement with Mr. Checkoutto distribute the company's CBD oil products to retailers across the country.

'This partnership signifies the next monumental step for the company to continue to grow and make 2019 a landmark year of outreach and sales,' said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. 'We have many world-class CBD products made with the highest-quality European hemp that deserve to be shared with a larger audience of consumers than we currently have and we believe that Mr. Checkout can help us do this.'

Mr. Checkout was launched in 1989 as a national group of independent direct store delivery distributors, full-line grocery distributors, and similar retail outlets. Its distribution network now services over 35,000 retailers across the United States, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean.

Products distributed by Mr. Checkout are featured in major big box stores like Kroger, Costco, Walgreens, Walmart, and Dollar General. The company offers direct store delivery to retail locations and helps promotion through in-store marketing.

These distribution deals between Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio companies and Mr. Checkout will put our CBD products on the shelves of thousands of retailers and in front of more customers than ever before.

