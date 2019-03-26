Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Marijuana : Portfolio Companies Partner with Mr. Checkout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

International distribution leader signs with Phyto Animal Health and HempMeds to increase reach of the companies' CBD products.

Two of Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio companies, HempMeds® and Phyto Animal Health, have signed agreements with Mr. Checkout in recent months, adding to their distribution channels and increasing their exposure in the wider retail market. As the CBD market continues its upward growth trend, potentially reaching $22 billion by 2022, this expanded market reach of Medical Marijuana, Inc. products is all the more important.

First, Phyto Animal Health, a leader in the pet CBD market, signed with the distribution companylast November. This partnership increased the number of outlets nationwide that feature Phyto Animal Health by adding thousands of members of the Independent Pet Retailer Association to the stores that carry the company's hemp and CBD pet products.

'We are elated to partner with Mr. Checkout to distribute our hemp pet products to thousands of new retailers,' said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. 'We are constantly seeking opportunities to expand our reach and we trust this deal will help us increase access to CBD and raise awareness about the many health and wellness benefits of CBD for companion animals.'

Then, this past week, HempMeds®, the first company to offer commercial CBD hemp oil products to customers nationwide, also signed an agreement with Mr. Checkoutto distribute the company's CBD oil products to retailers across the country.

'This partnership signifies the next monumental step for the company to continue to grow and make 2019 a landmark year of outreach and sales,' said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. 'We have many world-class CBD products made with the highest-quality European hemp that deserve to be shared with a larger audience of consumers than we currently have and we believe that Mr. Checkout can help us do this.'

Mr. Checkout was launched in 1989 as a national group of independent direct store delivery distributors, full-line grocery distributors, and similar retail outlets. Its distribution network now services over 35,000 retailers across the United States, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean.

Products distributed by Mr. Checkout are featured in major big box stores like Kroger, Costco, Walgreens, Walmart, and Dollar General. The company offers direct store delivery to retail locations and helps promotion through in-store marketing.

These distribution deals between Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio companies and Mr. Checkout will put our CBD products on the shelves of thousands of retailers and in front of more customers than ever before.

You can learn more about Medical Marijuana, Inc., our family of companies, and our hemp and CBD brands on our news feed.

Interested in trying CBD products for yourself? Shop our online store now.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26pKOREAN AIR LINES : shareholders vote against re-election of CEO Cho as director
RE
09:25pOil prices dip after U.S. inventory gain
RE
09:25pSECUREWORKS : Accelerating Your Path to Security Maturity
PU
09:21pApple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
RE
09:20pNEC : Big Data Solution ready for trial at Medco Power plant
PU
09:20pIRC : Announcements and Notices - Both Ends of the Amur River Bridge Connected
PU
09:16pNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO to Further Expand 5G Trials with Overseas Partners
BU
09:15pST BARBARA : Appendix 3B
PU
09:11pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to buy budget airline HK Express from HNA for $628 million
RE
09:10pVENTNOR RESOURCES : Silica Sand Processing Plant Design and Costs
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.