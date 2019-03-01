Medical Marijuana : Portfolio of Companies and Brands Receive First Certification Seals from U.S. Hemp Authority

Kannaway, HempMeds®, and Dixie Botanicals® receive quality seal, demonstrating their commitment to producing top quality CBD products.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. is excited to announce that the U.S. Hemp Authorityhas awarded companies and brands in our portfolio with their Certification Seal, once again confirming the high quality of our line of hemp and CBD products. In total, the organization presented 13 of their Certification Seals to hemp and CBD businesses in this first round of approvals, including to Kannaway, HempMeds®, and Dixie Botanicals® products.

Being part of this first selection of hemp companies and brands to receive this seal is an important recognition of the quality and safety measures Medical Marijuana, Inc. has instituted to ensure the integrity of our products and the satisfaction of our customers. Products from Real Scientific Hemp Oil™, Dixie Botanicals®, and other popular brands in our portfolio will soon carry the Certification Seal on their labels.

The U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program is administered by experienced quality assurance and verification professionals from industry-leading food and agricultural companies. To receive organization's seal, companies must have met several stringent industry standards laid out for quality and safety. This is the first ever quality certification program for CBD products, and its creation ushers in a new era of product transparency in CBD products.

The U.S. Hemp Authority's goal is to educate hemp farmers and producers about Food and Drug Administration Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to guarantee that consistent quality is achieved.

All Medical Marijuana, Inc. products that will carry the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Seal will meet these and other quality control guidelines. Our family of companies further invests in our products' quality with our stringent Triple Lab Tested™ standard for all our CBD products.

'We are honored to have received these Certification Seals for several of our subsidiaries,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'Our customers' safety is our priority and we are proud to have our high-quality manufacturing processes confirmed so that consumers understand that buying from us means that they have access to safe and accurately labeled hemp-derived products, including fiber, seed and extracts, such as cannabidiol (CBD).'

Our acceptance by the U.S. Hemp Authority is an important milestone in confirming the superiority of Medical Marijuana, Inc. hemp and CBD products. You can find CBD products from our portfolio of companies and their brands in our online store.

You can learn more Medical Marijuana, Inc. and our family of companies on our news feed.