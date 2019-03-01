Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Marijuana : Portfolio of Companies and Brands Receive First Certification Seals from U.S. Hemp Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 07:14pm EST

Kannaway, HempMeds®, and Dixie Botanicals® receive quality seal, demonstrating their commitment to producing top quality CBD products.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. is excited to announce that the U.S. Hemp Authorityhas awarded companies and brands in our portfolio with their Certification Seal, once again confirming the high quality of our line of hemp and CBD products. In total, the organization presented 13 of their Certification Seals to hemp and CBD businesses in this first round of approvals, including to Kannaway, HempMeds®, and Dixie Botanicals® products.

Being part of this first selection of hemp companies and brands to receive this seal is an important recognition of the quality and safety measures Medical Marijuana, Inc. has instituted to ensure the integrity of our products and the satisfaction of our customers. Products from Real Scientific Hemp Oil™, Dixie Botanicals®, and other popular brands in our portfolio will soon carry the Certification Seal on their labels.

The U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program is administered by experienced quality assurance and verification professionals from industry-leading food and agricultural companies. To receive organization's seal, companies must have met several stringent industry standards laid out for quality and safety. This is the first ever quality certification program for CBD products, and its creation ushers in a new era of product transparency in CBD products.

The U.S. Hemp Authority's goal is to educate hemp farmers and producers about Food and Drug Administration Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to guarantee that consistent quality is achieved.

All Medical Marijuana, Inc. products that will carry the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Seal will meet these and other quality control guidelines. Our family of companies further invests in our products' quality with our stringent Triple Lab Tested™ standard for all our CBD products.

'We are honored to have received these Certification Seals for several of our subsidiaries,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'Our customers' safety is our priority and we are proud to have our high-quality manufacturing processes confirmed so that consumers understand that buying from us means that they have access to safe and accurately labeled hemp-derived products, including fiber, seed and extracts, such as cannabidiol (CBD).'

Our acceptance by the U.S. Hemp Authority is an important milestone in confirming the superiority of Medical Marijuana, Inc. hemp and CBD products. You can find CBD products from our portfolio of companies and their brands in our online store.

You can learn more Medical Marijuana, Inc. and our family of companies on our news feed.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 00:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. : - Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
08:49pFORD MOTOR : Marks End of Taurus Production As Legacy Of Innovation Lives On In Fresh, Expanding Vehicle Lineup
PU
08:48pMTN : Slides on Profit Guidance Below Forecasts
AQ
08:48pAL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT SJSC : Temenos to Power Digital Transformation @ World's Largest Islamic Bank
AQ
08:48pBOUBYAN BANK : Completes iMAL Islamic Core Banking Platform Upgrade
AQ
08:40pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : launches new Ignis at Rs 4.79 lakh
AQ
08:40pTATA MOTORS : new Hexa to start at Rs 12.99 lakh
AQ
08:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer hopeful David De Gea will sign new Manchester United deal
AQ
08:40pENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE : Liverpool, Spurs face crucial derby showdowns
AQ
08:35pEastmain Resources Inc., High Grade Gold Discoveries in Quebec, CEO Clip Video
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to Launch New Grocery-Store Business -- 2nd Update
5ISHARES MSCI ACWI EX US INDEX FUND ( : WALL ST. WEEK AHEAD: U.S. stock reign may not last over other regions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.