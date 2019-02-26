Medical Marijuana : Rescued Mountain Lions and Bear in Arizona Use Phyto Animal Health CBD Products

An elderly, one-eyed mountain lion is among the wildlife being given Phyto Animal Health CBD products at wildlife sanctuary.

The same CBD oil that is making waves as the latest worldwide wellness trend is currently being used for mountain lions and a bear at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Arizona to assist their care and to boost their quality of life.

Phyto Animal Health products are created with the same top quality CBD oil as all Medical Marijuana, Inc. products and formulated specifically to meet the needs of animals like pets and livestock animals. Now, they are being used to support some of the world's largest land mammals at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

Since last fall, Phyto Animal Healthhas been donating its Vitality-X™, Vitality™ 500, and Vitality™ 1700 Oral ConcentrateCBD products to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center to give to the animals under the organization's care. This donation is part of the company's new sponsorship program, providing CBD education and CBD products to animal rescues and similar organizations.

Since 1994, the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, has rescued and rehabilitated wildlife that have been injured, displaced, or orphaned, returning the animals back to the wild when possible and providing long term care when necessary. Animals rescued by their team include bears, bobcats, mountain lions, coyotes, tortoises, and more. The organization also educates their community about the importance of conservation and coexisting with native animals and ecosystems.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has so far administered Vitality-X™ daily to a trio of animals in their care, including an aging black bear, and two mountain lions, including an 18 year old one-eyed mountain lion named Cascabel.

After poor Cascabel was orphaned by a poacher who killed her mother, she was taken to live in a cage in someone's backyard. By the time she was brought to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Cascabel was suffering from malnutrition due to an improper diet. A punctured eye that was allowed to get infected by her previous owners had to be removed shortly after arriving at the wildlife rescue.

Thanks to the care of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Cascabel has lived to the age of 18, already 5 years longer than the top most life expectancy of mountain lions in the wild. With many health issues and her advanced age, Phyto Animal Health saw Cascabel as a perfect candidate for CBD.

Although full recovery for Cascabel was never expected, within weeks of beginning use, she started showing improved comfort and mobility. The staff at the sanctuary have expressed their joy over seeing this cherished member of their family experience an improvement in her quality of life.

