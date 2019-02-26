Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Marijuana : Rescued Mountain Lions and Bear in Arizona Use Phyto Animal Health CBD Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 08:53pm EST

An elderly, one-eyed mountain lion is among the wildlife being given Phyto Animal Health CBD products at wildlife sanctuary.

The same CBD oil that is making waves as the latest worldwide wellness trend is currently being used for mountain lions and a bear at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Arizona to assist their care and to boost their quality of life.

Phyto Animal Health products are created with the same top quality CBD oil as all Medical Marijuana, Inc. products and formulated specifically to meet the needs of animals like pets and livestock animals. Now, they are being used to support some of the world's largest land mammals at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

Since last fall, Phyto Animal Healthhas been donating its Vitality-X™, Vitality™ 500, and Vitality™ 1700 Oral ConcentrateCBD products to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center to give to the animals under the organization's care. This donation is part of the company's new sponsorship program, providing CBD education and CBD products to animal rescues and similar organizations.

Since 1994, the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, has rescued and rehabilitated wildlife that have been injured, displaced, or orphaned, returning the animals back to the wild when possible and providing long term care when necessary. Animals rescued by their team include bears, bobcats, mountain lions, coyotes, tortoises, and more. The organization also educates their community about the importance of conservation and coexisting with native animals and ecosystems.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has so far administered Vitality-X™ daily to a trio of animals in their care, including an aging black bear, and two mountain lions, including an 18 year old one-eyed mountain lion named Cascabel.

After poor Cascabel was orphaned by a poacher who killed her mother, she was taken to live in a cage in someone's backyard. By the time she was brought to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Cascabel was suffering from malnutrition due to an improper diet. A punctured eye that was allowed to get infected by her previous owners had to be removed shortly after arriving at the wildlife rescue.

Thanks to the care of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Cascabel has lived to the age of 18, already 5 years longer than the top most life expectancy of mountain lions in the wild. With many health issues and her advanced age, Phyto Animal Health saw Cascabel as a perfect candidate for CBD.

Although full recovery for Cascabel was never expected, within weeks of beginning use, she started showing improved comfort and mobility. The staff at the sanctuary have expressed their joy over seeing this cherished member of their family experience an improvement in her quality of life.

Phyto Animal Health's mission is to use sustainable hemp to enhance the health of the planet and the health of the animals that live on it. If you run an animal rescue or similar organization and would like to inquire about Phyto Animal Health's sponsorship program, contact the company at (619) 344-0462 or aorona@accesscbd.com.

You can learn more about Phyto Animal Health here, or follow the Medical Marijuana, Inc. news feedfor the latest from our family of companies. You can shop for Phyto Animal Health CBD products in our online store.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13pNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Brewery Sector Still Attractive Despite Poor Economic Climate – Report
AQ
10:13pAFCON : Agu Links S'Eagles Good Outing To Preparation
AQ
10:11pReliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release
GL
10:08pDemand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
GL
09:57pSingapore's Ministry of Trade & Industry Senior Parliamentary Secretary to Provide Keynote Address at ALMU's Inaugural Annual Meeting
BU
09:57pVerizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
GL
09:55pPADENGA : donates vehicles, houses to Nyana Camp
AQ
09:55pHWANGE COLLIERY : ZimCoke set to invest at Ziscosteel
AQ
09:54pLANKA ORIX LEASING : LOLC set to be second corporate bond issuer
AQ
09:54pWildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai rejects Elliott's payout call, shares rise ahead of showdown meeting
5Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.