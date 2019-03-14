Medical Marijuana : San Diego Union-Tribune Features Op-Ed by Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Discussing Hemp's Future in the U.S. and San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2019 - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that an op-ed article written by the company's CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was published in the prestigious regional news publication, The San Diego Union-Tribune.

His March 8, 2019, article entitled, 'What legalized hemp means for San Diego and the U.S. ' features Dr. Titus' take on the past, present and future of the legal hemp industry. He explains the significant amount of evidence for the growing widespread acceptance of hemp and its non-psychoactive compound cannabidiol (CBD), which we are now seeing in our food, beverage, beauty and pet products, among others.

'It's an honor to be featured in this publication and help consumers understand that hemp and CBD are not just a fad, they're here to stay,' said Titus. 'I hope that my article motivates and encourages people to learn more about the many uses of hemp and consider the many health and wellness benefits of CBD.'

In addition to explaining how international regulatory bodies, such as the World Health Organization, have stated that CBD is 'is not harmful, has health benefits, and does not have abuse potential,' the article outlines an analysis by The Brightfield Group that positions the market for hemp-derived CBD products, which was about $591 million in 2018, to grow to $22 billion by 2022. Titus explains that the lift on the country's 80-year ban on hemp could create many new opportunities for revenue and wellness in the U.S., California and San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune is the largest, longest-running media company in San Diego. Its Pulitzer Prize winning journalism and Emmy Award winning photography and video staff strive to provide passionate, up-to-date journalism through a variety of platforms. In addition to its newspaper, delivered daily in print format and online, the publication also has constant up-to-date information at SanDiegoUnionTribune.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com