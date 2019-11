Medical Marijuana : Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Invited to Speak on Key Panel at 2019 Marijuana Business Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019- Medical Marijuana, Inc . ('the Company') (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United Statesthat launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinzwill be a featured speaker at the MJBizDaily Marijuana Business Conference in Las Vegason Dec. 11-13, 2019.

Caroline Heinzwill speak on Dec. 12at 2:00 p.m.on a panel entitled ' Beyond Borders: Looking at Latin Americaas the New Frontier ' discussing business opportunities allowed by regulations throughout Latin America, the current status of key revenue markets, challenges in each Latin American region and how they are being addressed, and Latin American cannabis investment opportunities.

'Just like the U.S., Latin Americais currently experiencing monumental shifts in acceptance and new legislation,' Heinz said. 'I hope that I can help people at the event understand what hurdles we are facing and the great potential for growth of the cannabis industry in Latin America. I've seen firsthand how much cannabis can positively impact people throughout Mexico, Braziland several other Latin American countries and want to inspire more people to become involved in increasing access to all.'

With over 35,000 attendees, the Marijuana Business Conference is the largest and most trusted gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world. The conference features more than 1,000 exhibitors and more than 100 top speakers. It serves as a platform for cannabis executives, policy decision-makers and researchers to collaborate, grow their businesses and further the industry as a whole.

Founded in 2014, HempMeds® Brasilis the first company to be authorized by the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) to import CBD-based products. Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) was the first product approved for import and use in the country and is still the leading CBD brand in the market today.

'According to Arcview Market Research , the global CBD market is estimated to be worth more than $20 billionby 2024,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'We are excited that Latin Americacontinues to create a significant amount of this market value and that Caroline and her efforts in Brazilcan help us pioneer what the future of CBD in Latin Americawill look like. We are honored that she was chosen to speak at this event.'

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit https://hempmedsbr.com/ .

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasilis working on additional approvals for other indications. For more information, please visit: www.hempmeds.com.br .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguayand is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

