Medical Marijuana : The Best Vape Pens for Beginners

Everything you need to know to choose your perfect first vape pen.

A clean, flavorful method of consuming vape liquids, botanical waxes, and dry herbs wherever you go, vape pens are a popular choice among Medical Marijuana, Inc. customers because they are simple to use, low cost, and ultra portable. But how do you choose the right one? And what makes a great beginner vape pen?



Vape pens like those in our store have a number of different options - like type of material they vape, strength of the battery, type of heating element, button or buttonless activation, and more. Here we help you recognize what to look for when shopping for a beginner vape pen and recommend our best vapes for first time vapers, but first, let's look at the basics of vaping.

What is Vaping?

Vaping is a common alternative to smoking that has grown in popularity in recent years as more and more users begin to discover the many benefits of vaping.

Vaporizers like vape pens work by heating your vape material - such as dry flower, wax, oil, and eliquid - to their vaporization points, but below their combustion points, to produce a clean, flavorful vapor that can be inhaled, absorbing the active ingredients from the vapor through your lungs.

Why Should I Vape?

Consumers choose to start vaping because it offers them a number of advantages over smoking, as well as other methods of consumption.

Since vaporizers don't burn your vape material, vaping helps users avoid the toxins and carcinogens associated with smoking, reducing smoking's negative health concerns. There is also no foul smoke smell to linger on clothing, hair, and furniture. Instead, vape pens create a clean vapor with a mild scent that dissipates quickly.

Vaping is also a fast and effective way to capture the benefits of your vape material. When you inhale vapor from your vape pen, the active ingredients in the vapor are absorbed by the lungs. Whether you're a connoisseur or a vaping beginner, this is the fastest and most effective way to consume botanical extracts and dry flower, with effects starting nearly instantaneously.

How Do Vape Pens Work?

The elements of a vape pen kit

Vape pens use battery power to heat dry herb or botanical extracts in the form of wax, oil, or liquid to their vaporization point, creating clean, flavorful vapor that users can inhale. To do this, vape pens, including beginner vape pens, have three important parts: the battery, the atomizer, and the cartridge or tank.

First, we will look at its battery. Vaporizer batteries come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from pencil thin, to short and boxy, and even fatter models that support hotter temperatures and a longer time between charges. Batteries also come in a choice of voltages, and some even allow you to change the voltage (and the resulting heat produced) to fine tune your vaping experience.

Your battery will connect to the vape pen's atomizer or heating element. The atomizer is responsible for converting the vape pen's electrical power from the battery into heat. This allows you to heat your vape material in your vaporizer, whether it is dry flower, vape juice, or other botanical oil extracts.

While most vape pens use conduction heat, heating your dry herb or oil of a hot surface, some other vaporizers make use of convection heating that moves heat evenly over vape material. Convection heating is most popular in vaping dry flower. These heating elements (often called atomizers) come in a variety of styles and materials, such as metal coils or ceramic surfaces.

Finally, vape pens have a section that holds your vape material. In some cases, especially in disposable vapes, this is called the cartridge, or pod. Your vape cartridge will often also contain the atomizer as a single unit. While this is common in disposable vape cartridges, it is also possible to buy this style of cartridge in a refillable model. Other times, the atomizer will be a separate piece that attaches to the vape pen's tank or chamber (the piece that holds your vape material).

Using your vape pen

Once your vape pen parts are assembled and filled with your vape material, you are ready to get started. There are two ways vape pens are activated. Some pens are what is called 'autodraw'. This means that all you need to do is take a draw or puff and the pen will heat up creating inhalable vapor. The other style is button activated, meaning you need to hold down a button to activate your pen's heating element. In either case, you will inhale the vapor from the vape pen's mouthpiece.

Although many beginners prefer autodraw because it removes a step and makes it easier to take quick puffs, it comes down to a matter of preference when choosing autodraw versus button-activated. Autodraw beginner vape pens also won't be accidentally turned on when kept in a pocket or purse like a button-activated pen might.

Now that you know the basics and some important terms, it is time to start looking for your perfect starter vape.

Tabletop Vaporizers vs Vape Pens

When selecting your first vaporizer, you will have to choose between a larger tabletop vaporizerand more portable vape pens. Many beginners choose vape pens and other portable vapesfor reasons like their small size, lower cost, and ease of use.

Consumers who are new to vaping botanical waxes or dry flower usually prefer not to invest in a bulky tabletop vaporizer with advanced features they may not use. Instead, many beginner vapers choose smaller vape pens because they offer a simplified vaping experience with features like preset temperatures and buttonless activation that make it easy to pick them up and get started vaping right away.

The smaller size of vape pens vs tabletop vaporizers is also a popular selling point for this type of vape. Beginner vape pens, living up to their name, are often the size of a highlighter pen or even smaller. This minimalist design means they can be used discreetly wherever you go and can easily slip into your pocket or bag between uses.

Because they offer fewer advanced features and use smaller hardware, beginner vaporizer pens usually have a lower price tag than tabletop vapes. The tabletop vaporizers in our store start at $119.99 and range up to $500. In comparison, you can get started vaping with a vape pen for just $19.99, and the most expensive vape pen in our store is $99.99.

Seeing these advantages for first-time vapers, many beginners choose a vape pen when just starting out.

Best Vape Pens for Beginners



If you are just starting out using a vape pen, it may be helpful to know which vapes best fit your individual needs, including size, cost, user features, and type of vape material with which each vape pen is compatible. This can make choosing the best beginner vape pen easier.

There are many choices in beginner vape pens on the market, and even just in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store, there are dozens of vape pens to choose from. To help you narrow your search, here are the best starter vapes in each category.

Best Starter Oil and Liquid Vape Pen: KandyPens Slim

The first choice for many consumers looking for a straight forward, ultraportable, and easy to use oil and eliquid vape pen, the KandyPens Slimis a common starter vape for beginners. The sleek battery is the same diameter as a standard ink pen. Buttonless autodraw activation makes use incredibly easy - just pull air in through the mouthpiece and inhale the vapor. There is no button to fumble with. KandyPens Slim uses the near industry standard 510 threading to connect to the included atomizer cartridge, which can be filled with your choice of vape oil or eliquid. If you want to vape oils or liquids the KandyPens Slim is one of the best vape pens for beginners.

Already own or planning to buy a prefilled cartridge? Then you can purchase just the Slim battery.

Best Beginner Dry Herb Vape Pen: Atmos Jump

Dry herb vapes make it possible to consume the active ingredients in your favorite dry herbs without the dangers associated with smoking, the traditional method for using dry herbs. However, finding a truly portable dry herb vape that was capable of thoroughly vaporizing your dry flower without combusting while still being beginner friendly used to be a challenge. Enter the Atmos Jump.

The Atmos Jump combines the incredible portability of a small vape pen with the effectiveness of a much larger vaporizer. That is largely due to the vape pen's design, which protects your dry flower from the heating coils and allows more thorough heating without burning. An optimized single temperature also protects your dry herbs from combusting, while single button functionality simplifies use.

Visit our online store to buy Atmos Jump.

If your preferred vape material is waxes and similar botanical extracts, then the KandyPens Galaxy is a strong choice for a beginner vape pen. Dual quartz crystal heating coils provide even heat for full vaporization and no cold spots in the atomizer.

The KandyPens Galaxy has three variable heat settings, allowing you to tailor your vape session. Choose the lower setting for a more flavorful vape. Use the higher setting for bigger, fuller clouds of vape. This flexibility means that the Galaxy vape pen from KandyPens works for a wide range of vaping preferences. Despite this customization, the Galaxy has single button functionality, keeping the user experience as simple as possible.

Visit our online store to buy KandyPens Galaxy.

Shop for Your Beginner Vape Pen Now

You can find these and other great beginner vaporizer pens now in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store. If you want to learn more vaping basics, or still need help choosing a vape check out our guide to portable vaporizers, we have everything you need to get started!



The vape products and vaping advice featured in Medical Marijuana, Inc. posts are specifically for people looking to support their health with legal natural botanicals and are not created with nicotine or tobacco users in mind.