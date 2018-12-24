Medical Marijuana : Wishes You and Your Family a Joyous Holiday Season

Happy Holidays from our entire family of companies. We hope your life is full of smiles and laughter throughout the New Year.

The weather has turned colder across the U.S., and everywhere, people are gathering with loved ones to celebrate this cherished season. As Medical Marijuana, Inc. pauses operations for Christmas, we can't help but think those partners, employees, customers, and more that help make what we do each day so enjoyable.

2018 was an incredible year for Medical Marijuana, Inc. Our family of companies expanded into new markets around the world, introduced dozens of new products to the hemp and CBD markets, hosted and participated in events across the globe, experienced month after month of growth, and were featured in national and international media outlets. We moved into a new home office this year and have continued to hire on new team members as we grow to keep up with a booming hemp and CBD market.

Knowing the lives we touch helps make our work each day worth the effort. From bringing CBD products to consumers around the world and the research conducted into treating a range of medical conditions by our portfolio of investments and subsidiaries to our support of charities and organizations around the world looking to expand access to CBD to those who rely on it, we see countless reasons to persevere in promoting the benefits of hemp and CBD for the planet and the people who live here. Thank you for your part in our success this year. We are looking forward to another amazing year in 2019.

We hope you have a happy holiday season and a joyful New Year. Best wishes from your friends at Medical Marijuana, Inc.