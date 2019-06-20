Log in
Medical Marijuana : Your Guide to the Best Inexpensive Vapes

06/20/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

We look at the best affordable vapes under $50 for dry herbs, botanical extracts, and vape liquids and oils.

Vaporizers make it easier than ever before to enjoy your favorite dry herbs and botanical extracts, but higher end vapes with all the bells and whistles can often run into the hundreds of dollars, putting them out of reach for many budget conscious vapers.

If you are new to vaping and don't want to invest too much in getting started or just want to vape without spending a lot of money, then we have you covered. Here are the best vapes under $50 in each of our vape categories: dry herb vapes, wax vapes, liquid/oil vapes.

Best Affordable Dry Herb Vape: Atmos Jump

When shopping for an affordable dry herb vape, you can't go wrong with the Atmos Jump. Designed for simplicity, the Atmos Jump has a single optimized temperature for dry herb vaping, while single-button functionality makes it easy to control your vape session. The Jump's super slim pen-style body allows you to take it anywhere.

The Atmos Jump's coilless anodized heating chamber evenly vaporizes the active compounds in your dry herb without burning it. The vape's removable mouthpiece makes it easy to load and empty its chamber. The Jump comes packaged with a USB charger, packing tool, and brush to keep your vape working its best.

Different from the clunky, expensive dry herb vapes that dominate the market, the Atmos Jump combines affordability with portability, making it a versatile choice for any vaper.

Shop for this vape here.

Best Affordable Wax Vape

If you are looking for an inexpensive vape for your botanical wax or similar extract, then the KandyPens K-Stick Supreme wax vape should be your first choice. The K-Stick Supreme features a single rod atomizer made of high quality quartz crystal with a titanium coil. It heats quickly and evenly upon activation, so you can enjoy fast puffs without slowing down.

About the size of an ink pen, the K-Stick Supreme slides easily into your front pocket, purse, or laptop bag, so you can take it with you and vape your botanical extracts on the go. Because, it uses standard 510 threading on its battery, it is easy to swap and replace parts.

Despite its affordable price, the K-Stick Supreme offers variable vape temps with three preset temperature options. This feature allows you to customize your vaping session, with lower temps providing more flavor, while higher temps create larger clouds of vapor and stronger effects.

Shop for this vape here.

Best Affordable Liquid/Oil Vape

Want to get the most bang for your buck? Then the tiny, but powerful HoneyStick Elf if perfect for you. The ultra small 3.7 volt battery has a single, optimized vaping temperature for vape liquids and oils. Autodraw activation makes vaping easier than ever. Simply inhale or 'draw' from the mouthpiece, and the Elf vape will automatically activate, creating a smooth, full vapor.

Fitting in the palm of your hand, the HoneyStick Elf is one of the most discreet vapes on the market. The entire vape is around just 3 inches tall, so portability is also a consideration. The Elf is able to slide into pockets and purses that can't hold larger vapes.

The Elf comes with a refillable vape cartridge to add your own favorite vape oils or liquids. However, the magnetic adaptor that holds the vape cartridge in place uses universal 510 thread, so it is easy to swap out for your favorite pre-filled vape cartridges. All you need to do is unscrew the circular magnet and attach it to any 510 threaded cartridge.

Shop for this vape here.

Shop for Your Next Vape

You can find these and other great vapes now in the Medical Marijuana, Inc. store.

Want to learn more about vapes and vaping? Stop by our Vaping 101 page for everything you need to know about vaping.

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 00:38:10 UTC
