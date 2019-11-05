Log in
Medical Marijuana : and Subsidiaries' 2019 Sales Bookings Surpass Total 2018 Sales Bookings

11/05/2019 | 01:00pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ('the Company') (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United Statesthat launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its portfolio of companies' 2019 sales bookings has surpassed its total 2018 sales bookings.

'We set our goals high for this year and it's encouraging to see that our team worked diligently to achieve and surpass them,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. 'By entering new markets and releasing many new products to meet the versatile needs of our customers, our efforts will further position us as a major contributor to the expanding global cannabis industry.'

Medical Marijuana, Inc. is a major producer of cannabidiol (CBD) products in the U.S., European, Latin American and Asian markets with distribution subsidiaries Kannaway®, HempMeds®, Dixie Botanicals®. This portfolio of companies provides customers with a variety of oral, topical and edible CBD products that are Triple Lab Tested™ to ensure the highest standard of quality and consistency.

'It's predicted by the Brightfield Group that 2019 CBD product sales could grow 706% compared to 2018 sales figures and could reach upwards of $5 billion,' said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. 'It's been exhilarating to watch this industry expand exponentially since its infancy and we look forward to witnessing its future success in years to come.'

Earlier this year, the Company was named a top-five CBD producer by equity research firm Avise Analytics and was awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year in the 16th Annual International Business Awards. The company also recently announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® began setting up operations in Japanand received a Silver Golden Bridge Award for Company of the Year in the Healthcare Products and Services category.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.
We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguayand is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:
Public Relations Contact:
Andrew Hard
Chief Executive Officer
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
[email protected]
www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:
P. (858) 283-4016
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Medical Marijuana Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 17:59:09 UTC
