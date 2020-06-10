Medical Marketing & Media's 2020 U.S. Events Are Going Virtual

Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) is transitioning its U.S. events to virtual settings for the remainder of 2020. The shift includes its annual awards ceremony, conferences and other live activations.

“There’s not much appetite for convening large groups of people for events in live physical spaces and traveling across the country to do so,” said Steve Madden, editor in chief and general manager of MM&M. “People are focused on keeping their families safe, doing their job to the best of their ability while working from home, and just getting through this crazy period.”

The new dates for MM&M’s major virtual events are:

MM&M Awards: October 8

MM&M Hall of Femme: September 22

MM&M 40 Under 40: September 29

MM&M Transform: September 30-October 1

The MM&M Convene virtual event series continues on June 25 with COVID-19: Crisis Control; What's Next for Healthcare?. The MM&M Online Expo, a day of social sharing and speaker panels focused on how our industry is adapting to and embracing the rapidly changing healthcare landscape, will take place on July 23.

The MM&M team appreciates your patience and support during these trying times. We pledge to continue providing the industry coverage, analysis and insight that helps you do your jobs more effectively.

About MM&M

MM&M is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of its subject matter. The 54-year-old business title produces online breaking news and analysis as well as in-depth print features for an audience of pharma, device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing leaders and thinkers.

About Haymarket Media, Inc.

Haymarket Media, Inc. creates award-winning specialist content and services for b2b audiences across more than 25 marketing-leading brands in the healthcare and business media industries. Haymarket Media, Inc. is the U.S. division of U.K.-headquartered Haymarket Media Group. For more information, please visit www.haymarket.com.

