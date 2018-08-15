Medical Membranes: Global Market Outlook to 2026 - Europe is Anticipated to Dominate the $5.28 Billion Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical
Membranes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Medical Membranes Market accounted
for $2.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2026
growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
Increasing healthcare and pharmaceutical business, growing demand for
artificial organs and rising prevalence of end stage renal disease
(ESRD) internationally are some of the key factors driving the market
growth. However, high cost required for developing new quality products
at affordable price is hindering the growth of market.
By application, hemodialysis segment is driven by rising prevalence of
kidney failure and chronic renal dysfunction. It is used to remove
toxins and uses artificial membrane to eliminate urea from the blood,
reinstate proper balance of electrolytes in the blood and remove
additional fluid from the body. Moreover, it is very useful treatment
for end stage renal disease.
By geography, Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to the
growing aging population, increasing occurrences of chronic diseases
such as diabetes and rising availability of enhanced diagnosis
facilities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Technology
6 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Material
7 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Application
8 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
The 3M Company
-
GE Healthcare
-
Sartorius AG
-
Asahi Kasei Corporation
-
Koch Membrane Systems
-
Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment
-
W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
-
Pall Corporation
-
Microdyn-Nadir GmbH
-
Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore)
-
GEA
