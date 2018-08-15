Log in
Medical Membranes: Global Market Outlook to 2026 - Europe is Anticipated to Dominate the $5.28 Billion Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

The "Medical Membranes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Medical Membranes Market accounted for $2.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare and pharmaceutical business, growing demand for artificial organs and rising prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD) internationally are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost required for developing new quality products at affordable price is hindering the growth of market.

By application, hemodialysis segment is driven by rising prevalence of kidney failure and chronic renal dysfunction. It is used to remove toxins and uses artificial membrane to eliminate urea from the blood, reinstate proper balance of electrolytes in the blood and remove additional fluid from the body. Moreover, it is very useful treatment for end stage renal disease.

By geography, Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to the growing aging population, increasing occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rising availability of enhanced diagnosis facilities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Technology

6 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Material

7 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Application

8 Global Medical Membranes Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

  • The 3M Company
  • GE Healthcare
  • Sartorius AG
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • Koch Membrane Systems
  • Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment
  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
  • Pall Corporation
  • Microdyn-Nadir GmbH
  • Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore)
  • GEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8v6h8c/medical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
