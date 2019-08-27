Medical Publishing Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Major Industry Players Profiles | Technavio

The global medical publishing market size is poised to grow by USD 1.27 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rise in digital publishing. In addition, the growing popularity of social media is anticipated to further boost the growth of the medical publishing market.

The popularity of digital publishing has increased significantly over the years, owing to several benefits such as reduced costs, wider reach, and targeted marketing strategies. Digital publishing is also increasingly being adopted by medical publishing companies to provide online access to the medical content they publish. Thus, the increase in adoption of digital publishing among medical researchers and medical publishers, which will have a significant impact on the medical publishing market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Publishing Market Companies:

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is one of the most popular technology companies in the world with businesses under various segments such as cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services & cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company is involved in the publishing of healthcare and life sciences journals.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. acquires, develops, and publishes scientific, professional, and educational books and related content to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers. They also provide scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals as well as related content and services. The company is involved in the publishing of medical journals, books, and related content in print and digital formats.

RELX Group Plc

RELX Group Plc organizes events to help customers learn about the publishing market and source products. The company offers medical journals, books, and related content publishing in the fields of medicine, nursing, veterinary science, and veterinary medicine.

Springer-Verlag GmbH

Springer-Verlag GmbH provides publishing services. The company offers publications about computer science, economics, physics, and statistics. The company also offers journals and e-books for clinical and medical sciences across subjects such as public health, oncology, and pharmacology.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Wolters Kluwer NV owns and operates businesses under various segments such as health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory. The company offers journals and book publishing in the areas of clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education, nursing practice solutions, medical research, medical, nursing, and allied health journals.

Technavio has segmented the medical publishing market based on the product (journals, print books, and e-books and region.

Medical publishing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Journals

Print books

E-books

Medical publishing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

