Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Amray Medical and ESCO Technologies | Technavio

11/12/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global medical radiation shielding market and the market is poised to grow by USD 251.75 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005815/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global medical radiation shielding market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global medical radiation shielding market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Medical Radiation Shielding Market Analysis Report by Application (Diagnostic shielding and Radiotherapy shielding), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing number of installations of radiology equipment. In addition, the advances in radiation shielding equipment are anticipated to further boost the growth of the medical radiation shielding market.

The adoption of diagnostic radiology equipment is increasing with the growing number of imaging examinations resulting from the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Other factors such as increasing number of radiologists and high demand for technological advanced diagnostic radiology equipment are further driving the installation of the radiation equipment. This is driving the need for medical radiation shielding to minimize the exposure to excess radiation and protect patients from acute health effects. Thus, the increasing number of installations of radiology equipment are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Medical Radiation Shielding Market Companies:

Amray Medical

Amray Medical is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under the following segments: Personal radiation protection and Radiation shielding solutions. The company offers radiation protection lead aprons, personal radiation protection accessories, nuclear medicine solutions, radiotherapy, and radiography.

ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Filtration, Test, Utility solutions group, and Technical packaging. The company offers medical shielding and MRI doors and windows.

Gaven Industries

Gaven Industries is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Government products, Research and commercial products, Services, and Manufacturing. The company offers Radiation/neutron shielding solutions for various medical applications.

NELCO

NELCO is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Medical shielding products and Industrial products. The company offers Shielded doors, Concrete, RF/MRI, Lead, and Other shielding products.

Radiation Protection Products

Radiation Protection Products is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following segments: Radiation shielded walls, Radiation shielded windows, Neutron doors, Radiation shielded doors, Industrial lead products, and Radiation shielding services. The company offers Lead-lined plywood, Lead-lined drywall, Lead bricks, and Lead angles.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Radiation Shielding Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Diagnostic shielding
  • Radiotherapy shielding

Medical Radiation Shielding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market – Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by product (external and internal) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
