Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Amray Medical and ESCO Technologies | Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global medical radiation shielding market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Medical Radiation Shielding Market Analysis Report by Application (Diagnostic shielding and Radiotherapy shielding), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing number of installations of radiology equipment. In addition, the advances in radiation shielding equipment are anticipated to further boost the growth of the medical radiation shielding market.

The adoption of diagnostic radiology equipment is increasing with the growing number of imaging examinations resulting from the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Other factors such as increasing number of radiologists and high demand for technological advanced diagnostic radiology equipment are further driving the installation of the radiation equipment. This is driving the need for medical radiation shielding to minimize the exposure to excess radiation and protect patients from acute health effects. Thus, the increasing number of installations of radiology equipment are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Radiation Shielding Market Companies:

Amray Medical

Amray Medical is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under the following segments: Personal radiation protection and Radiation shielding solutions. The company offers radiation protection lead aprons, personal radiation protection accessories, nuclear medicine solutions, radiotherapy, and radiography.

ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Filtration, Test, Utility solutions group, and Technical packaging. The company offers medical shielding and MRI doors and windows.

Gaven Industries

Gaven Industries is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Government products, Research and commercial products, Services, and Manufacturing. The company offers Radiation/neutron shielding solutions for various medical applications.

NELCO

NELCO is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Medical shielding products and Industrial products. The company offers Shielded doors, Concrete, RF/MRI, Lead, and Other shielding products.

Radiation Protection Products

Radiation Protection Products is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following segments: Radiation shielded walls, Radiation shielded windows, Neutron doors, Radiation shielded doors, Industrial lead products, and Radiation shielding services. The company offers Lead-lined plywood, Lead-lined drywall, Lead bricks, and Lead angles.

Medical Radiation Shielding Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Diagnostic shielding

Radiotherapy shielding

Medical Radiation Shielding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

