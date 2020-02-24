Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medical Science Liaison Society : Launches First-Ever Professional Board Certification for Medical Science Liaisons (MSL) and MSL Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:12am EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501c3 non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, announced today that it has launched the first-ever professional board certification for Medical Science Liaisons (MSL) and MSL leaders. 

Medical Science Liaison Society International Women's Day (PRNewsfoto/Medical Science Liaison Society)

The Medical Science Liaison - Board Certification (MSL-BC®) program, which has been in development for the last several years, is an effort to set industry recognized standards for the MSL profession. The MSL Society hired a certification industry testing leader to help launch a credible program based on international certification standards.

One of the most important criteria in creating a credible and valid certification program was involving the MSL community. Throughout the development of the MSL-BC® certification program, 23 global MSL leaders volunteered numerous hours attending multiple in-person meetings to identify areas of competency for testing, developing appropriate test questions, and assisting with validation of the exam.

In addition, 68 MSLs and MSL managers from 8 countries participated in the pilot exam with 57 passing the exam and earning the new MSL-BC® credential.

"A certification is often confused with a certificate, which is often promoted as certification. However, there are key differences between them," stated Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society. "The primary purpose of a certificate program is to simply provide training. In contrast, to earn the MSL-BC® credential, an MSL or MSL Leader must successfully pass the MSL-BC® certification examination, which evaluates one's acquired knowledge, skills, and competencies related specifically to the Medical Science Liaison role."

Dr. Dyer continued: "Since its inception, we have collaborated with and been supported by numerous MSL leaders from around the world who have volunteered their time and effort to create a credible examination."

About the Medical Science Liaison Society

The Medical Science Liaison Society is the primary global resource for MSL professionals. The organization provides resources for professional growth and development opportunities, hosts the only job board for MSLs, and conducts live MSL training programs and events, including its annual conference in Las Vegas.

For more information visit: www.themsls.org/msl-board-certification.

Contact: certification@themsls.org

Related Links

http://www.themsls.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-science-liaison-society-launches-first-ever-professional-board-certification-for-medical-science-liaisons-msl-and-msl-leaders-301009656.html

SOURCE Medical Science Liaison Society


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
10:30aDore Copper to Attend BMO Global Mining and Metals Conference and Present at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
10:30aHUBER AUTOMOTIVE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:28aLHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
10:28aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-24022020-00013
PU
10:28aGRAINGER : Additional Listing
PU
10:28aSYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10:28aMICHELIN : Disclosure of trading in own shares – Period from 14 to 20 February 2020
PU
10:28aPERSEUS : Announcement 1322/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
10:28aSIBANYE GOLD : New Sibanye-Stillwater presentation available on the Company's website
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group