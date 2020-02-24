Medical Science Liaison Society : Launches First-Ever Professional Board Certification for Medical Science Liaisons (MSL) and MSL Leaders

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501c3 non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, announced today that it has launched the first-ever professional board certification for Medical Science Liaisons (MSL) and MSL leaders.

The Medical Science Liaison - Board Certification (MSL-BC®) program, which has been in development for the last several years, is an effort to set industry recognized standards for the MSL profession. The MSL Society hired a certification industry testing leader to help launch a credible program based on international certification standards.

One of the most important criteria in creating a credible and valid certification program was involving the MSL community. Throughout the development of the MSL-BC® certification program, 23 global MSL leaders volunteered numerous hours attending multiple in-person meetings to identify areas of competency for testing, developing appropriate test questions, and assisting with validation of the exam.

In addition, 68 MSLs and MSL managers from 8 countries participated in the pilot exam with 57 passing the exam and earning the new MSL-BC® credential.

"A certification is often confused with a certificate, which is often promoted as certification. However, there are key differences between them," stated Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society. "The primary purpose of a certificate program is to simply provide training. In contrast, to earn the MSL-BC® credential, an MSL or MSL Leader must successfully pass the MSL-BC® certification examination, which evaluates one's acquired knowledge, skills, and competencies related specifically to the Medical Science Liaison role."

Dr. Dyer continued: "Since its inception, we have collaborated with and been supported by numerous MSL leaders from around the world who have volunteered their time and effort to create a credible examination."

About the Medical Science Liaison Society

The Medical Science Liaison Society is the primary global resource for MSL professionals. The organization provides resources for professional growth and development opportunities, hosts the only job board for MSLs, and conducts live MSL training programs and events, including its annual conference in Las Vegas.

For more information visit: www.themsls.org/msl-board-certification.

Contact: certification@themsls.org

