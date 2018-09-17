Medical Society Files FDA Citizen Petition Seeking Removal of Boxed Warnings on Ultrasound Contrast Agents

International medical experts filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA
urging the agency to remove boxed warnings from ultrasound contrast
agents (UCAs) based on current highly favorable safety data and clinical
experience.
According to the International Contrast Ultrasound Society (ICUS), UCAs
are radiation-free diagnostic imaging agents that enhance the clarity
and reliability of front-line ultrasound scans and often reduce the need
for more expensive downstream testing. The Citizen Petition cited
studies showing that UCAs are extremely safe -- and ultimately improve
patient care, reduce overall health care costs, speed up the time to
diagnosis and reduce the length of hospital stays.
UCAs are liquid suspensions of tiny gas-filled microbubbles that are
injected into a patient’s arm vein during the ultrasound exam. As the
UCA flows through the bloodstream, it reflects ultrasound waves in real
time, helping physicians more accurately diagnose medical conditions and
monitor therapy. According to the Citizen Petition, UCAs present no
known risk of kidney or liver damage and are expelled from the body
within minutes. In addition, patients do not require sedation during the
contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) exam.
Three UCAs are currently approved for use in the United States --
Definity (Lantheus Medical Imaging), Lumason (Bracco) and Optison (GE
Healthcare).
"The risk-benefit ratio for UCA use has dramatically changed since 2007,
when the FDA first mandated the black box," according to cardiologist
Mike Main of Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City.
Main is a Vice President of ICUS and the principal author of recent
studies examining the safety of UCAs.
“Scientific data now consistently show that UCAs are extremely safe, and
their benefits have been extended as a result of newly approved
applications and use in larger patient populations,” Main added.
ICUS represents cardiologists, radiologists, and other physicians and
imaging professionals in approximately 60 countries. The organization’s
board recently voted to formally request FDA action on the black box
warning.
“The boxed warnings are appropriate only as an indicator of the very
highest level risk associated with FDA-approved products,” said Dr.
Steven Feinstein, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at Rush
University Medical Center in Chicago and ICUS Co-President. “This
extreme level of risk is simply not presented by the use of UCAs, and
ICUS is deeply concerned that the current boxed warnings unduly deter
the use of UCAs when medically indicated -- to the detriment of our
patients,” Feinstein added.
UCAs are approved in the United States for cardiac and liver imaging in
adults, and were recently also approved for use in children. But
throughout Europe, Canada, Asia and Brazil UCAs are safely and routinely
used to pinpoint cancers elsewhere in the body, monitor chronic
gastro-intestinal diseases, detect vascular disease, as well as diagnose
heart disease and other serious medical conditions.
“The United States is actually behind the rest of the world when it
comes to using contrast-enhanced ultrasound,” according to Dr. Stephanie
Wilson, Co-President of ICUS and Clinical Professor of Radiology at the
University of Calgary. She said CEUS is very patient friendly, extremely
reliable and easy to use.
The Petition notes that the FDA has steadily responded to the mounting
evidence of safety and efficacy by downgrading package insert
contraindications three times since 2007 and removing a 30-minute
monitoring requirement for patients with pulmonary hypertension or
unstable cardiopulmonary conditions. More recently, the FDA approved new
indications for use in additional patient populations.
According to the Citizen Petition, “The (published scientific) evidence
more clearly supports a warning in the ‘warnings and precautions’
section, as the potential adverse reactions (namely, a serious allergic
or anaphylactoid reaction or CARPA reaction) do not occur frequently
enough to rise to the boxed warning standard.”
"Now, with even more published research and clinical experience
demonstrating the very strong safety profile and efficacy of UCAs,
together with expanded UCA indications and patient populations for whom
CEUS is clinically appropriate, it is time to remove the 'black box'
entirely," according to Main.
ABOUT ICUS:
The International Contrast Ultrasound Society (ICUS) is an
international medical society dedicated to advancing the appropriate use
of contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) to improve patient care. ICUS
members include physicians, scientists, and other ultrasound imaging
professionals in approximately 60 countries. For more information about
ICUS, please visit www.icus-society.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005620/en/