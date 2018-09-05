Medical Society Urges Broader Role for Sonographers

An international physicians group on Wednesday urged medical centers to
discontinue restrictive scope of practice policies that prevent
qualified sonographers from assisting in administration of ultrasound
contrast agents (UCAs) when medically indicated.
“Sonographers play an extremely important role in delivering effective
and cost-efficient patient care, and yet too many medical centers still
have outdated policies that require a registered nurse or physician to
administer UCAs -- even when trained and credentialed sonographers are
available,” according to Beverly Gorman, a member of the board of
directors of the International Contrast Ultrasound Society (ICUS) and
Director of Accreditation for Echocardiography at the Intersocietal
Accreditation Commission.
“This can effectively deny patients access to enhanced ultrasound
imaging where medically indicated, and many of those patients end up
with unnecessary and more expensive ‘big box’ imaging,” Gorman added.
According to the International Contrast Ultrasound Society board, which
met in Chicago on Wednesday, the exclusion of qualified sonographers by
these restrictive policies “can negatively impact patient care and
outcomes,” and alternative testing may expose patients to ionizing
radiation, result in delays, and increase healthcare costs.
UCAs produce high quality images of tumors and organ blood vessels, and
can dramatically improve detection of cardiac abnormalities and risk of
heart attack or stroke, according to the ICUS statement adopted
Wednesday.
UCAs are injected intravenously during an ultrasound scan and are
metabolized and expelled from the body within minutes. UCAs are approved
for use in adult and pediatric imaging by the US Food and Drug
Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and their counterparts in
Asia, the Americas and elsewhere.
ICUS policy, adopted Wednesday, now “strongly recommends” the adoption
of scope of practice policies and procedures that permit qualified
sonographers to gain peripheral venous access and administer UCAs --
that is, to start an intravenous line and inject the UCAs -- when
medically indicated.
“There is absolutely no reason a qualified and credentialed sonographer
should be prevented from assisting in a contrast enhanced ultrasound
procedure, which is an extremely safe, inexpensive, reliable and
radiation-free option for imaging the heart, liver, kidneys, and other
organs and tumors throughout the body,” according to Dr. Steven
Feinstein, a professor of medicine at Rush University in Chicago and
co-president of ICUS.
“UCAs offer tremendous benefits to patients, and it is past time to
recognize the important role that qualified sonographers play in these
procedures,” added Dr. Stephanie Wilson, a professor of radiology at the
University of Calgary and co-president of ICUS.
ABOUT ICUS:
ICUS is an international medical society that is dedicated to
advancing the appropriate use of contrast enhanced ultrasound to improve
patient care. ICUS members include physicians, scientists, and other
ultrasound imaging professionals in approximately 60 countries. For more
information about ICUS, please visit www.icus-society.org.
