MedicalMaskSuperstore.com Goes Live with its Official Launch Specializing in Consumer Provisioning of Medical Masks, Personal Protective Equipment and Other Oral Filtration Devices

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.MedicalMaskSuperstore.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) has launched MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, a website specializing in consumer provisioning of medical masks, personal protection devices (PPE’s) and oral filtration devices. The Medical Mask Superstore (MMS) has filtration masks designed for everyday life, fitness, jogging, cycling and an array of products designed for an individual’s respiratory health through oral filtration. MMS has also custom designed a large selection of “fashion medical masks” that merge filtration functionality with eye catching and fashionable graphic designs in addition to several other customized oral filtration products.

New products arrive daily and are being added to the online product selection expeditiously as demand for oral filtration devices grows. MMS will include items such as 2-ply cotton masks, PM2.5 filter masks, surgical masks, multi-color KN95 and N95 medical masks, digital print fashion masks, sport neoprene masks for running, cycling and other forms of outdoor exercise, face shields, sanitizers and more. The product offering is designed to adhere to a new normal in North America that is now highly attuned to the potential dangers of airborne viral infections, pollen, pollution, dust and other harmful particulates in the air. Best price, best quality and best service are the standards by which the Medical Mask Superstore will operate as is the same for all BRAVADA International’s websites.

The Medical Mask Superstore was built and designed 100% in-house by CEO Danny Alex and activated in a time of less than 2 weeks. All CSS / HTML, Photoshop, SEO, written content and design was completed by Mr. Alex giving the Company a new vertical in its business landscape. In addition, all the products were sourced locally and abroad by Mr. Alex given his in-depth knowledge of global sourcing and depth of international contacts. Mr. Alex maintains and has built, designed, performed all SEO, photoshop and content creation for all the Company’s websites giving BRAVADA International a huge cost and operational advantage over most of its competitors by being able to move quickly and maintain a near zero cost with regards to expensive technical employees and website development.

“Over the last 2 weeks we have added a wonderful mix of personal protection devices to all of our websites and have focused exclusively on these items given the COVID-19 epidemic,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “Demand has been robust and we expect the incline in sales to continue as our globally sourced products begin to arrive this week offering a huge range of oral air filtration options. We intend to ensure the Medical Mask Superstore is one of the best priced online providers of oral filtration devices in the USA.”

BRAVADA International is an online retailer of women’s fashion and personal protection devices with multiple online properties and a real-world warehouse headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

