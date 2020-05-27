Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medicare Advisory Firm Selects 3CLogic to Improve Sales and Customer Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:12am EDT

Organization implements leading cloud call center solution to integrate with MS Dynamics CRM® to drive better CX.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced the successful adoption of its platform by a rapidly growing advisory firm specializing in educational and consultative services to consumers regarding Medicare and Medicare plans.

“We continue to see the increased adoption of our solution across industries as organizations seek to optimize their sales and customer service operations,” explains Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “While the adoption of digital channels and self-service continues to expand, companies also recognize the importance of continuing to maintain the human element as an integral part of the overall sales and customer service value chain.”

The decision to migrate to an integrated cloud call center solution was the result of the organization requiring a more effective means to drive its outbound sales efforts while simultaneously improving its customer service model. Historically, the majority of its efforts had been manually intensive and lacked any integration to their CRM, MS Dynamics. Reporting and analytics were also limited and disjointed, restricting the company’s ability to derive actionable insights to support its continued growth.

As part of the deployment, the integration included:

  • Integrated computer telephony integration (CTI) for Microsoft Dynamics CRM to deliver a more seamless agent experience and work-from-home capabilities.
  • MS Dynamics integrated auto-dialing and click to call feature to enhance the performance and efficiency of its sales team.
  • Automated MS Dynamics CRM screen-pops to the most qualified agent to optimize the customer journey and increase First Call Resolution (FCR) rates.
  • Drag and drop IVR Call Flow Design to simplify the creation and administration of dynamic and personalized customer journeys.
  • Unlimited call recording storage and auto-associated call records with MS Dynamics to optimize administrative tasks and compliance oversight.
  • Integrated reporting and call analytics with Microsoft Dynamics CRM to drive actionable insights.

Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the 3CLogic solution with MS Dynamics was scoped and deployed within a few short weeks as opposed to the typical 6-12 month implementation period expected with its on-premise counterparts. Since deploying, the organization has tripled the size of its sales and customer service teams.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aPHOTOCURE ASA : - share capital increase registered
AQ
05:01aTIKKURILA OYJ : disposal of treasury shares as part of its matching share plan
AQ
05:01aMYFC PUBL : in feasibility study with RahRah Technologies
AQ
05:01aZILLOW : New Sales Inventory Drops to Historic Low in NYC
PR
05:01aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : and CSL Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide Best-in-Class Pharma Services
PR
05:01aOPENGEAR : Adds NetOps to Out-of-Band Management, With Launch of Operations Manager Appliances
PR
05:01aINTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS : Radiko Announces Intention to Commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
05:01aMINA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Publication of Phase I Liver Cancer Data in Clinical Cancer Research and Provides Update on Clinical Development and Drug Discovery Programs
BU
05:01aPivotal Phase III trial of abaloparatide-SC in Japanese women and men with osteoporosis achieves primary endpoint
GL
05:01aAbCellera Closes $105 Million Series B Financing to Further Advance World-Leading Antibody Drug Discovery Platform
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
3ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : ST JAMES PLACE : net April inflows cheer investors, analysts
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Raised Around EUR1 Billion to Partly Fund Cypress Acquisiti..
5RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT : ALLIANCE PRESS RELEASE - MAY 27, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group